Don’t Miss A Visit To Northern California’s Highway 101

Exploring scenic Highway 101 in the northern reaches of the California coast is never lacking in beauty or local activities. About 30 miles north of Eureka, California you’ll find Azalea Glen RV Park in Trinidad. This quiet and serene park makes a great home base for exploring the surrounding area.

Azalea Glen offers 38 sites along with plenty of amenities, including full hook-ups (30/50 amp electrical, water, and sewer). Other features include restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, a couple of contemplative ponds, and reflexology (foot massage) by appointment. In addition to their activities, Azalea Glen offers nearby hiking trails in Patrick’s Point State Park, which is directly across the road.

Located about 14 miles south of Azalea Glen RV Park is the par 71 Beau Pre Golf Course in McKinleyville. This challenging 18-hole course is relatively short, measuring just 5,748 yards.

Beau Pre Golf Course is strategically located in northern California’s beautiful Humboldt County. As such, its neighbors include Redwood National Park and Six Rivers National Forest, both of which neighbor the towns of McKinleyville, Blue Lake, Ferndale, Fortuna, Eureka, Arcata, and Trinidad.

The town of McKinleyville is also home of the World’s Tallest Totem Pole, located right in the center of town. The totem pole weighs about 57,000 pounds and measures 160-feet high. It was carved from one redwood tree and erected in 1962. McKinleyville also features the Azalea Reserve that showcases beautiful native azaleas when they bloom in the spring.

For more information on the local area, visit https://trinidad-ca.com/. You can also learn more about Azalea Glen RV Park on Campground Reviews.

