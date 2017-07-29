Experience Michigan’s Holiday Shores RV & Golf

1 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet

Located about 30 miles northeast of East Lansing, Michigan, Holiday Shores RV Resort and Golf Course offers more than 600 RV sites and a challenging nine-hole golf course. A popular Michigan RV park, Holiday Shores is set in the small town of Durand, which is also home to the historic Durand Union Station and Michigan Railroad History Museum.

Weekly activities and a host of amenities keep visitors entertained. The majority of RV sites are pull-throughs with each site containing its own sewer, water, and 30/50 amp electricity. Cable TV and wireless Internet are available for a fee. Activities include swimming, boating, and fishing (no license required) in Holiday Lake.

Activities are offered every day of the week, including card games, bingo, and exercise programs to name a few. Group tours to local attractions are also scheduled on a regular basis. Hot dog Tuesdays are also popular with guests.

In 2016, the resort added its spacious Holiday House which can accommodate groups up to 300. Also located on the premises is an RV dealership and vacation homes and RV sales office, which specializes in park models.

Holiday Meadows Golf Course was added to the activities line up when it opened in 2001. The nine-hole course plays to 3,513 yards from the back tees.

This picturesque public course features 19 sand traps and has water coming into play on six of the holes. Five tee boxes at each hole make this a very playable course for golfers of all levels.

Nearby Flint, Michigan offers plenty in the way of restaurant and stores, but some of the attractions worth visiting include the following:

• Stepping Stone Falls and Picnic Area – This beautiful manmade falls holds back the Flint River, creating the 600-acre Mott Lake. A pleasant, easy walk takes visitors to the falls and a series of overlooks. The Genesee Belle Riverboat departs from the falls Sunday evenings for a 45-minute cruise.

• For-Mar Nature Preserve & Arboretum opened in 1970 on what was a former dairy farm. Scattered throughout the grounds are meadows, ponds, and plenty of trees. Visitors can enjoy numerous trails and beautiful gardens within the 383-acre facility.

• Longway Planetarium features 129 seats under an impressive 52 1/2-foot dome. For more than half a century, Flint’s Longway Planetarium has been a major resource of science education for students and families. The largest planetarium in the state, it has brought the stars to more than 2.5 million people since its opening in 1958.

For more information on Holiday Shores RV Resort and Golf Course, head over to RV Park Reviews.