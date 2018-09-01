Relax At A Hot Springs & Golf Resort In British Columbia

0 SHARES 32 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is one of the premier North American resorts that offers something for everyone, especially if you enjoy RVing, golfing, and soaking in natural hot springs.

Located 250 miles north of Spokane, Washington and 185 miles southwest of Calgary, Alberta, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in British Columbia features 235 campsites, many with full hookups. Additional amenities include free Wi-Fi, cable TV, water, sewer, 30/50 amp electrical, showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, a dump station, a small store, and naturally-heated mineral hot pools.

Courtesy of Mother Nature, those incredible hot springs are there to soothe your tired muscles any time of year. Containing a wealth of minerals, the hot pool is maintained at a comfortable 102 degrees Fahrenheit. The swimming pool is a little cooler at 89 degrees. On a daily basis, 1.2 million gallons of fresh mineral-rich water flows through the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort pool daily.

The warm hot springs are very popular with golfers, who have three options for teeing it up at the resort. The 18-hole par 72 Mountain Course stretches to 6,552 yards from the blue tees.

Tempting golfers for the last 50 years, Mountainside Golf Course is a Doug Carrick-designed course that takes advantage of the mountain landscape, stunning views, and is considered one of the Kootenay Rockies must-play golf courses.

The Fairmont Riverside Golf Course is aptly named as the Columbia River runs directly through the course. Stretching to 6,347 yards, the 18-hole, par 71 Riverside Golf Course is a walkable and player-friendly course designed by Bill Newis and opened in 1988.

Riverside is also home to Dapper’s Landing, serving pub fare for golfers and non-golfers alike. The Riverside Golf Shop and Fairmont Hot Springs Golf Learning Center can also be found at Riverside Golf Course.

The final course in the trio of offerings is the family-friendly Creekside Golf Course. Not only is this a par 27, nine-hole course, it features eight-inch cups—nearly twice the size of a regular golf course! No hole is more than 145 yards, and the entire length of the course is 1,063 yards. Creekside Golf Course opened in 2001 and was also designed by Bill Newis. Children 12 and under play for free!

Though the golf courses close around the end of October, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is open year round. You can read more about the resort on RV Park Reviews and on their website.

