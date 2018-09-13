These RV Parks Have Space For Hurricane Florence Evacuees

1 SHARES 33 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

September 13, 2018— Several RV parks in Florida and Tennessee announced they currently have space for Hurricane Florence evacuees. Press releases from the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds and the Tennessee Association listed the below RV parks as current evacuation centers.

It is advisable to call the parks ahead of time and reserve a space if possible. The executive director of FARVC, Bobby Cornwell, said that many parks along Interstate 95 near the Florida/Georgia border have RV spaces and some cabin rentals available for evacuees. These parks include:

1. Flamingo Lake RV Resort, Jacksonville

Contact information: (904) 766-0672 or www.flamingolake.com

2. Fleetwood RV Park, Jacksonville

Contact information: (904) 737-4733 or www.fleetwoodrvpark.com

Contact information: (904) 845-4252 or www.kellyscountrysidervpark.com

4. Pecan Park, Jacksonville

Contact information: (844) 746-1841 or www.sunrvresorts.com/resorts/south/florida/pecan-park/

5. Whitey’s Fish Camp, Orange Park

Contact information: (904) 269-4198, www.whiteysfishcamp.com

6. Bryn Mawr Ocean Resort, St. Augustine

Contact information: (904) 471-3353 or www.brynmawroceanresort.com

7. Compass RV Park, St. Augustine

Contact information: (904) 824-3574 or www.compassrvpark.com

Contact information: (904) 824-4016

9. North Beach Camp Resort, St. Augustine

Contact information: (904) 824-1806 or www.northbeachcamp.com

10. Ocean Grove RV Resort, St. Augustine

Contact information: (904) 471-3414 or www.oceangroveresort.com

11. Pellicer Creek Campground, St. Augustine

Contact information: (904) 458-7275 or www.pellicercreekcampground.com

Contact information: (904) 471-3113 or www.koa.com/campgrounds/st-augustine-beach/

13. Stagecoach RV Park, St. Augustine

Contact information: (904) 824-2319 or www.stagecoachrv.net

Parks located off Interstate 75, near the Florida-Georgia state line:

14. Jennings KOA, Jennings

Contact information: (386) 938-3321 or www.koa.com/campgrounds/jennings

15. E-Z Stop RV Park, Lake City

Contact information: (386) 752-2279

16. Lake City Campground, Lake City

Contact information: (386) 752-9131 or www.lakecitycampground.com

17. Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground, Lake City

Contact information: (386) 364-1683 or www.musicliveshere.com

Contact information: (386) 462-2505 or www.travelerscampground.com

Southern Florida:

19. Peace River Campground, Arcadia

Contact information: (863) 494-9693 or www.peacerivercampground.com (They are offering half-price camping for anyone with an NC, SC, or GA ID)

Tennessee:

50% discount on camping and stalls and 40% on lodging (if available) to anyone needing to evacuate. Contact information: 3341 Leatherwood Ford Road, Jamestown TN. (931) 752-8272, http://www.truewestcampground.com

21. Two Rivers Campground, Nashville

Contact information: 2616 Music Valley Drive, Nashville TN 37214. (615) 883-8559, https://www.tworiverscampground.com/

22. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Townsend

10% off for evacuees. Contact information: (865) 448-6363, www.camplittlearrow.com

23. Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Hermitage

Contact information: 4001 Bell Road, Hermitage, TN 37076. (615) 889-7050 Ext. 234, www.nashvilleshores.com

24. Spring Lake RV Resort, Crossville

Rates are $30 a night. Contact information: (931) 707-1414 or toll-free 1-877-707-1414, slcampingrv@gmail.com, http://www.springlakervtn.com

25. Nashville North KOA, Goodlettsville

Has a limited number of RV sites available for those fleeing from Hurricane Florence.Contact information: 1200 Louisville Highway, Goodlettsville, TN 37072. (615) 859-0348

26. Davy Crockett Campground, Crossville

10% discount for evacuees. Contact information: 324 Trails End Crossville, Tennessee 38571. (931) 277-3800, www.davycrockettcampground.com/

27. Tennessee River Mountain Getaways, Waverly

Contact information: 6390 Cuba Landing Rd, Waverly, TN 37185. (931) 209-2273, www.tnrivercampresort.com

If you know of any other campgrounds with room for evacuees, please add them to this list in the comments below.

