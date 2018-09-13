These RV Parks Have Space For Hurricane Florence Evacuees

September 13, 2018— Several RV parks in Florida and Tennessee announced they currently have space for Hurricane Florence evacuees. Press releases from the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds and the Tennessee Association listed the below RV parks as current evacuation centers.
It is advisable to call the parks ahead of time and reserve a space if possible. The executive director of FARVC, Bobby Cornwell, said that many parks along Interstate 95 near the Florida/Georgia border have RV spaces and some cabin rentals available for evacuees. These parks include:
1. Flamingo Lake RV Resort, Jacksonville
Contact information: (904) 766-0672 or www.flamingolake.com
2. Fleetwood RV Park, Jacksonville
Contact information: (904) 737-4733 or www.fleetwoodrvpark.com
3. Kelly’s Countryside RV Park, Callahan
Contact information: (904) 845-4252 or www.kellyscountrysidervpark.com
4. Pecan Park, Jacksonville
Contact information: (844) 746-1841 or www.sunrvresorts.com/resorts/south/florida/pecan-park/
5. Whitey’s Fish Camp, Orange Park
Contact information: (904) 269-4198, www.whiteysfishcamp.com
6. Bryn Mawr Ocean Resort, St. Augustine
Contact information: (904) 471-3353 or www.brynmawroceanresort.com
7. Compass RV Park, St. Augustine
Contact information: (904) 824-3574 or www.compassrvpark.com
8. Cooksey’s RV Park, St. Augustine
Contact information: (904) 824-4016
9. North Beach Camp Resort, St. Augustine
Contact information: (904) 824-1806 or www.northbeachcamp.com
10. Ocean Grove RV Resort, St. Augustine
Contact information: (904) 471-3414 or www.oceangroveresort.com
11. Pellicer Creek Campground, St. Augustine
Contact information: (904) 458-7275 or www.pellicercreekcampground.com
12. St. Augustine Beach KOA
Contact information: (904) 471-3113 or www.koa.com/campgrounds/st-augustine-beach/
13. Stagecoach RV Park, St. Augustine
Contact information: (904) 824-2319 or www.stagecoachrv.net
Parks located off Interstate 75, near the Florida-Georgia state line:
14. Jennings KOA, Jennings
Contact information: (386) 938-3321 or www.koa.com/campgrounds/jennings
15. E-Z Stop RV Park, Lake City
Contact information: (386) 752-2279
16. Lake City Campground, Lake City
Contact information: (386) 752-9131 or www.lakecitycampground.com
17. Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground, Lake City
Contact information: (386) 364-1683 or www.musicliveshere.com
18. Traveler’s Campground, Alachua
Contact information: (386) 462-2505 or www.travelerscampground.com
Southern Florida:
19. Peace River Campground, Arcadia
Contact information: (863) 494-9693 or www.peacerivercampground.com (They are offering half-price camping for anyone with an NC, SC, or GA ID)
Tennessee:
20. True West Campground, Stables, and Mercantile, Jamestown
50% discount on camping and stalls and 40% on lodging (if available) to anyone needing to evacuate. Contact information: 3341 Leatherwood Ford Road, Jamestown TN. (931) 752-8272, http://www.truewestcampground.com
21. Two Rivers Campground, Nashville
Contact information: 2616 Music Valley Drive, Nashville TN 37214. (615) 883-8559, https://www.tworiverscampground.com/
22. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Townsend
10% off for evacuees. Contact information: (865) 448-6363, www.camplittlearrow.com
23. Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Hermitage
Contact information: 4001 Bell Road, Hermitage, TN 37076. (615) 889-7050 Ext. 234, www.nashvilleshores.com
24. Spring Lake RV Resort, Crossville
Rates are $30 a night. Contact information: (931) 707-1414 or toll-free 1-877-707-1414, slcampingrv@gmail.com, http://www.springlakervtn.com
25. Nashville North KOA, Goodlettsville
Has a limited number of RV sites available for those fleeing from Hurricane Florence.Contact information: 1200 Louisville Highway, Goodlettsville, TN 37072. (615) 859-0348
26. Davy Crockett Campground, Crossville
10% discount for evacuees. Contact information: 324 Trails End Crossville, Tennessee 38571. (931) 277-3800, www.davycrockettcampground.com/
27. Tennessee River Mountain Getaways, Waverly
Contact information: 6390 Cuba Landing Rd, Waverly, TN 37185. (931) 209-2273, www.tnrivercampresort.com
If you know of any other campgrounds with room for evacuees, please add them to this list in the comments below.
