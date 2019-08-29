Watch Her Build Keystone’s Insane Concept RV

Even the best RV interiors were never designed for full-timers who live and work from the road. Until now. Cortni Armstrong (also known as The Flipping Nomad) is taking matters into her own hands. She’s designing the interior for an insane concept RV by Keystone Montana.
You’ll Want to Buy This Insane Concept RV
Flipping Nomad and Keystone’s insane concept RV project launched this week on the RV manufacturer’s YouTube channel. Viewers will get to watch Cortni and her crew develop the interior for a brand new, hot off the assembly line Keystone Montana fifth wheel.
The Flipping Nomad is no stranger to taking old RVs and transforming them into ultra hip homes on wheels. Since 2015 this full-time RVer has been revamping rigs for young full-time RVers like herself. The Keystone Montana rig model is her personal favorite and the only one she renovates for her client’s custom RV interior projects.
Keystone Responds to New Nomads
“As I was building my business, I realized that I only wanted to work with RVs that had good bones and that were built right,” she said in a Keystone press release. “All roads lead to Keystone, but specifically to the Keystone Montana. As a result of that, I now exclusively renovate Montanas.”
As shown on her Instagram channel @TheFlippingNomad, Cortni’s RV rehab philosophy is “functionality before design.” Over the years she’s created beautiful and modern looking rig interiors for all kinds of modern RVers, from full-time RVing families to solo working nomads and more.
By partnering with Cortni for this insane concept RV project, Keystone wants to show the company is hot on the heels of what younger RV buyers want from their rigs. Keystone gets that today’s RVing travelers have different living and working space needs than the typical retired RVer of years past. Workspaces, children’s play rooms and pet-friendly features are just some examples of what travelers want now.
“Our longtime customers have shown how appealing life on the road can be. I love that their younger counterparts aren’t waiting until they are sixty or seventy to embrace the adventure that the lifestyle offers,” said Montana Product Manager Mark Krol.
Kenneth B Lane says
Wondering how they deal with the low grade construction materials like particle board and chipboard that is used throughout all Keystone products? We have a 2010 Raptor MB300 and all the major problems have steamed from these cheap and dirty materials except the BS Lippert ramp door which is yet another ball of worms.
David Gearhart says
I always avoid the word ” Insane ‘ . On the net it is usually followed by ” double your gas mileage’ or ‘ this won’t be on the Internet for long’, or ‘car makers don’t want you to know this trick ‘ . The word does not produce confidence in an article.
Kim Fenske says
Montana is a huge mobile house. I am surprised that Keystone believes that a Montana and large pick-up truck is a combination for youthful residence. Montana looks like a guaranteed sedentary life for wealthy children who need to spend an inheritance. I have a brother and a sister who chose Sprinter for on-the-road lifestyle and discovered that even that small, efficient house was too expensive to sustain life. For my active, adventurous lifestyle, I own 330 square feet of condo and do my RV’ing in the cargo bed of a Toyota Highlander that has the clearance to go up Forest Service roads; the size to fit into primitive, developed, and dispersed campsites (I occupy each category about one-third of the nights on the road); and the fuel efficiency of 25 mpg to explore up to 300 miles per day. My impression is that a Montana, even pimped-up, is appropriate for a tiny segment of the nomadic market. Good for “Flipping Nomad”; not practical for adventurous outdoor recreation enthusiasts.