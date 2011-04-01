IntelliJacks Simplifies Hitching

0 SHARES 185 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The IntelliJacks system, designed to make it easy to level, connect and disconnect a fifth wheel trailer, is now standard equipment on two fifth wheel models, the Cruiser and the Rushmore from CrossRoads RV.

CrossRoads is the first manufacturer to install IntelliJacks at the factory, but the system will work on nearly all fifth wheel brands, according to Alan Fricke, owner of ADS, Inc., which makes and distributes IntelliJacks.

The IntelliJacks control system allows users to program and store in permanent memory the angles associated with connecting, disconnecting and leveling a fifth wheel. It comes with a limit sensor to prevent over-retracting the landing gear legs. With the push of a button, IntelliJacks moves the fifth wheel to the proper position to connect, disconnect and level, regardless of terrain. The retract button brings the legs back to the travel position.

Fricke said the unit eliminates what can be an arduous and frustrating chore—trying to get a fifth wheel to the correct height to be hitched by holding down a manual switch. With IntelliJacks, you just press a button and it remembers how to position the fifth wheel exactly and does it automatically.

IntelliJacks is installed directly in place of the standard momentary rocker switch commonly used on fifth wheels.

Fricke said the unit works with all but one fifth wheel brand. It is available through dealers and the manufacturer at prices starting at $295. For information, visit intellijacks.com or call (800) 700-9481.