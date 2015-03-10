11 SHARES 63 VIEWS Share Tweet

In the last entry I made mention of the numerous attractions available to adventurous RVers (also the lack of dump stations) along Hwy 95 between Hanksville, Utah and Blanding, Utah via Hwy 95.

One of many places that lured my wife and I to this section of highway were three slot canyons collectively known as Irish Canyons. The three canyons that comprise Irish Canyons are Shenanigans (aka Shillelagh), Blarney and Leprechaun. While all three canyons are considered “technical” (meaning you have to have rope and climbing experience to navigate the entire length from top to bottom), they also offer adventure for the casual hiker. Those of us lacking rope, harnesses and climbing experience can still explore the canyons by entering them via their outlets (rather than climbing in from the top like the pros). Beginners can progress as far as their comfort level and abilities allow, while those with a little experience, scrambling skills and higher comfort levels can proceed further before turning around and exiting the way they entered. Shenanigans and Blarney offer good exploring for the casual explorer before becoming challenging, while, true to the name, Leprechaun Canyon contains a bit of trickery right away for the humans that choose to go there.

Lucky for us RVers there is an unofficial free camping area (aka boondocking) near the entrance to all three canyons known as SandThrax Campsite. You will find it at: N38 00.984 W110 31.990

Enjoying the luck of the Irish, just another adventure in RVing!

Click here for basic information on Irish Canyons and their locations.

Warning: There is a very real danger from flash flooding when hiking in slot canyons. Do not enter slot canyons if it is raining or threatening rain. Remember a storm far off can trigger a flash flood in the canyon you are entering even though the sky is clear where you are.