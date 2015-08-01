Jayco Conducts Sweepstakes

Jayco is celebrating the fact that its Jay Flight series of travel trailers has been a top-seller for 10 years by giving one away in a sweepstakes. You can enter online at jayco.com/about/jay-flight or obtain an entry form at a Jay Flight dealer. Entry deadline is September 30. The winner of the Jay Flight SLX will be announced in October.
Comments
Ronald Thompkins says
Just bought a Jay Feather 23RLSW! It has the value package that came with it! It was listed as coming with a grill! After I got there to pick it up the people at camping world said it wasn’t part of the package! A small item to leave a negative in my mind about buying this camper! Is anything Jayco can do! Doesn’t it come with grill as listed?