A New RV Resort Just Opened Near The NASA Space Center In Houston

0 SHARES 131 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A new RV resort recently opened by the NASA Space Center just south of Houston, Texas. Jetstream RV Resort at NASA is the area’s newest luxury park with 202 full hookup RV sites along with several upscale amenities across their 23 acres.

They’re conveniently located only 15 minutes from the Space Center, a half-hour from the many attractions of downtown Houston, and less than 40 minutes from the beaches and attractions in Galveston. The new $10 million residence and resort park offers both short and long-term options with daily, weekly, and monthly rates available.

Among their 202 RV sites are a variety of back-ins and pull-throughs as well as spaces with their own private yards. All sites have full hookups with 30/50-amp electric, water, sewer, cable TV, and WiFi.

Their amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, a relaxing beer garden with picnic tables, an outdoor cooking area with BBQs, outdoor fire pits, and more. They also have a spacious clubhouse that houses an arcade room, kitchen, and laundry facilities.

While you’re in the area, the Space Center is well worth your time for their insightful exhibits, experiences, live presentations, and special events. Tickets are $30 for adults, discounted for children and seniors, and they honor military and AAA-member discounts. Or, if you plan on visiting other attractions while you’re in Houston, consider obtaining a Houston CityPASS which includes admission to five of the city’s top attractions.

Rates vary from about $65 nightly to $300-325 weekly, and $675-945 monthly, depending on the type of site. You can learn more about the resort and book your stay through their website JetstreamRVResortAtNASA.com. Be sure to also share your experience at Jetstream RV Resort with other campers on Campground Reviews.

See also: New Luxurious Resort Coming To The Texas Gulf Coast