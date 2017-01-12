Kite Boarding RVers Catch Big Air and Good Times

1 SHARES 185 VIEWS Share Tweet

Big winds are the bane of most RVing enthusiasts, but kite boarding RVers feel otherwise. Fans of this extreme water sport actually go looking for wind. These adrenaline junkies have endless fun in North America’s most scenic spots. Active RVers who love the challenge of skiing on snow, sand or water might find that the sport also known as “kite surfing” fits perfectly into the lifestyle.

Kite Boarding RVers Catch Big Air in Scenic Spots

RV travel allows you to pursue endless sports and fun activities. For instance, you can easily haul your gear around in pursuit of ideal and scenic playgrounds with RV parking. Kite surfing is one of the top space-saving sports that’s ideal for the RV lifestyle.

Human beings love the concept of flying through the air. This is why kite surfing has existed for decades in one form or another. A kite surfer can travel as fast as 50 knots. They can also safely perform gymnastic-style acrobatics high above the water when conditions are just right. Today’s modern equipment put the activity into the spotlight enough to be considered as an Olympic sport. Although it didn’t make it into the 2016 summer games, it could be part of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Why Kite Boarding is Ideal for RVers

Kite boarding RVers are a small segment of extreme sport enthusiasts, but new fans are signing up for kite boarding lessons every day. It’s ideal for RVing because the gear it requires is compact, lightweight and portable. Participants can stuff a kite surfing rig in a backpack that weighs almost nothing. An ideal set-up consists of one small board, like a snowboard, and three kite sizes to match wind speeds. The Kevlar kites fold down into a small pouch that fits into any RV storage bin.

Sunny coastal regions like California and Florida are headquarters for many kite boarding schools. Nearby coastal RV parks in places like the Sacramento Delta, Padre Island, Texas and Hood River, Oregon, make perfect base camps to settle in and get tips from the pros. But even when you can’t get to the coasts, windy lakes and rivers also make great destinations. The sport’s enthusiasts often have fun inland in places like along the Colorado River at Lake Mohave in Nevada.

Like any activity that falls into the category of “extreme sports,” kite boarding has its share of risks. Occasional mishaps include losing control and slamming onto a shoreline, getting caught up in power lines and even falling from the air onto a boat. These are just a few reasons why this extreme sport requires a longer period of professional instruction than other board-based activities like windsurfing.

If you’re up to the challenge of racing on water and aerial acrobatics, kite boarding RVers will tell you it’s a great sport to pursue on the road to adventure.