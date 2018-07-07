Visit Washington’s Largest Natural Lake This Summer

0 SHARES 19 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Lake Chelan, in the heart of central Washington, offers much more than 300 days of annual sunshine. With four distinct seasons, this popular wine growing region attracts visitors throughout the year. RVers will especially love the town of Chelan which features Lake Chelan Golf Course and Lakeshore RV Park less than two miles away.

Lakeshore RV Park is very popular during the summertime, especially because of its downtown Chelan location and proximity to the lake. The pet-friendly park offers 165 sites and full hookups. Amenities include 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms and showers, and Wi-Fi throughout the park. The local visitor’s center is within walking distance as are numerous amenities like grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and more.

The scenic and hilly Lake Chelan Golf Course provides an excellent golf challenge for any level of play. A favorite hole of many is the par 4, 10th that requires a healthy drive over a canyon followed by an uphill dogleg left. The par 72, 18-hole Lake Chelan Golf Course measures 6,445 yards, but the hilly terrain makes it feel like well over 7,000 yards. The views of Lake Chelan are spectacular from several holes, so make sure you bring a camera.

Lake Chelan stretches to just over 50 miles in length, and the surrounding area has 200 acres dedicated to growing wine grapes. As a result, there are nearly 30 wineries in the greater Chelan area. Though the outside temperature is in the 80s throughout the summer, the lake itself averages just 60 degrees! If you want to cool off in a hurry, Lake Chelan is the choice!

One place you must visit when in Chelan is Blueberry Hills Farm and Restaurant. Spread over 20 acres, this friendly and family-owned working farm offers U-pick berries, a fruit stand, 16 varieties of blueberries, and terrific homestyle meals.

For more information about the greater Lake Chelan area, visit LakeChelan.com. You can also read more about Lakeshore RV Park on RV Park Reviews.

See also: The Sights Of Beautiful Central Washington