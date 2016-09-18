The ground never looks crooked until you try to sleep on it. If you don’t know how to level your fifth wheel properly, you’re in for many sleepless nights – or worse. Repeatedly parking on uneven ground can destroy your RV refrigerator too, since this appliance needs a relatively level surface to safely operate. But don’t worry, as long as you have stabilizing jacks, blocks and landing legs, you can enjoy a comfortable, level camping experience. Here’s how we do it in four easy steps.
How to Level Your Fifth Wheel
Shorter fifth wheels don’t seem to have as much of an issue when it comes to uneven campsites. At least that’s from my experience. For example, we never used leveling blocks during the seven years we owned a 24′ fifth wheel. Crooked campsites just didn’t bother us that much. But when we upgraded to a 27-foot rig, everything changed. Today, if a parking apron is slightly uneven, we certainly feel it in our longer and wider RV. Moving to a bigger rig forced us to step up our game in order to enjoy restful nights and a properly working RV refrigerator. It only takes a few extra minutes.
Step 1: Find a Level Campsite
Checking for levelness seems obvious, but it’s often one of the first things we forget about when we’re tired. Before detaching the fifth wheel we do our best to see if the spot is (or isn’t) level. The exterior bubble levels on the RV are a first point of reference but we also step inside and place a carpenter’s level on the kitchen table. Sometimes we’ll even remember to use the leveling app that came with our smart phone. If we think the site will work with some fine-tuning, we’ll proceed.
Step 2: Level From Side-to-Side While Still Hitched
Before detaching the rig from the tow vehicle, we’ll level the fifth wheel from side-to-side by maneuvering the entire rig around as much as possible.
Step 3: Raise the Low Side With Leveling Blocks
While still hitched up, we place RV leveling blocks underneath the tires on the downhill side of the trailer. We simply use store-bought leveling blocks. They’re much easier than carrying around bulky homemade leveling blocks. They also allow us to raise our RV using measurable one-inch increments. Levelers are wide enough for most RV trailer tires.
Once the blocks are placed directly in front of the trailer tires, we’ll we slowly pull forward and onto them. Next, we’ll level from front to back.
Step 4: Use Fifth Wheel Leveling Jacks
Once our fifth wheel is parked on the blocks, we chock our wheels and unhitch. Our next move is to level from front to back, which we accomplish by raising or lowering our RV’s front leveling jack(s).
Once that’s done, we’ll extend the rear stabilizing jacks just enough to prevent rocking. But we don’t crank down too hard since our only goal in this last step is to take some weight off the trailer suspension in order to minimize interior bounce. When we’re camped on a soft surface like dirt, we’ll place blocks underneath the jacks for additional stabilization.
Once you learn how to level your fifth wheel it soon becomes second nature. As long as you can remember to stay hitched up before checking for evenness, you too can enjoy level campsites, restful nights and a safely operating refrigerator wherever you go.
Comments
Eric Wuolle says
I respectfully disagree with the author’s comments about “bulky” homemade leveling blocks. I made some from seasoned Western Red Cedar, in one inch thickness increments, with a sloped “ramp” at the front of each plank. They were long enough to span the footprint of the tandem axles, short enough to stow in the pick up truck bed. I gave up on store-bought plastic levelers after seeing so many mangled and deformed ones being used under trailers lighter than ours. My recommendation: talk to seasoned RVers using the plastic blocks, and those using something home-built. Decide for yourself, based on your needs, budget, and comfort level with bought/made solutions.
Robert Stark says
Generally speaking at least one angled block helps, as you most often have to back onto the blocks, but on pavement the blocks can scooch. However, since a got a bunch of the plastic ones I must say they are far more convenient.
I carry an old 4-foot level, lay it on the ground where the axles will be, raise the low end of the level, judge how high I need to go by doubling the distance at the end of the level, Set my chocks, then have the wife line them up as we go back. Pretty simple, usually gets you close enough for comfort, final adjustment with the landing gear.
If its just overnight, eyeball it, the long level on the ground or across the front really makes a difference, those little guys are cute and all but…….
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thanks for the helpful feedback Robert!