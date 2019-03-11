Enjoy Feel-Good Camping at Lions Club Campgrounds

0 SHARES 20 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

You won’t find any wild tigers at these campgrounds, but you may find a few bears when you go camping at Lions Club campgrounds. These volunteer-operated getaways help support the international service club’s goals to create healthier, happier communities on every continent. Here’s why you should look for one of these campgrounds whenever you go RVing.

The Story Behind the Lions Club Campgrounds

Maybe you noticed their little white eyeglass donation boxes propped in the corner of nearly every post-office in the United States and Canada. Perhaps you placed your old frames inside so that the Lions Club International chapter in your neighborhood could send them out for refurbishing. If you did that, your old eye glasses got spruced up and shipped out. The recipient was a low income person who received the gift of sight, possibly for the first time ever. This eye glass recycling tradition dates back to 1925, when Hellen Keller inspired club members to advocate for vision-impaired people around the world.

But if you’re not familiar with the other projects the Lions Club takes on, you should be. Vision advocacy is just one small segment of their mission. Each day around the world, over 1.4 million club members volunteer their talents and time for community improvement campaigns. These projects include ending hunger, creating diabetes awareness programs, protecting and restoring the environment and helping children with cancer live happier lives. Despite declining numbers of service club participants around the world, the Lions continue doing important volunteer projects that improve our communities.

Visiting Lions Club Campgrounds is Money Well Spent

Tucked neatly within the LCI’s important causes are the club’s dozens of campgrounds located in North America. Many are run entirely by volunteer labor and club members. Most are in Canada. The United States has a smaller selection. The club’s campgrounds range from boondocking retreats with no hookups, to full-service, five-star RV resorts with all the amenities of a privately-owned business. You’ll often enjoy below-average campground rates and gorgeous scenery in off-the-beaten-path destinations.

An internet search reveals no one-stop-shop directory of Lions Club International campgrounds in North America. However, don’t let that stop you from trying to find one in your travels — especially if you’re visiting Canada in summer. Below you’ll find the longest list of Lions Club International Campgrounds on the Internet.

Directory of Lions Club Campgrounds in North America

Athabasca Lions Club RV Park – Athabasca, Alberta

Foothills Lions Centennial Park – Black Diamond, Alberta

Devon Lions Campground – Devon, Alberta

Edson Lions Park Campground – Edson, Alberta

Fort Lions Campground – Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta

Kelvington Lions Park – Kelvington, Alberta

Lions Campground & RV Park – Leduc, Alberta

Okotoks Lions Sheep River Campground – Okotoks, Alberta

O.R. Hedges (Lions) Campground – Olds, Alberta

Peace River Lions Campsite – Peace River, Alberta

Lions Campground – Red Deer, Alberta

Stettler Lions Campground – Settler, Alberta

Stony Plain Lions Club – Stony Plain, Alberta

Vauxhall Lions Campground – Vauxhall, Alberta

Wabasca Lions Club Campground – Wabasca / Desmarais, Alberta

Wetaskiwin Lions RV Campground – Wetaskiwin, Alberta

Whitecourt Lions Campground – Whitecourt, Alberta

Chase Lions RV Park – Chase, British Columbia

Dease Lake Lions Tanzilla River Campground – Dease Lake, British Columbia

Lumby Lions Campground – Lumby, British Columbia

District Of Tumbler Ridge Lions Flat Bed Creek Campground – Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia

Boissevain Lions Campground Manitoba – Boissevain, Manitoba

Lions Riverbend Campground – Neepawa, Manitoba

MacGregor Lions RV Park – MacGregor, Manitoba

Sandy Lake Lions Club Campground – Sandy Lake, Manitoba

Virden Lions Club Campground – Virden, Manitoba

Lions Club Park – Merickville, Ontario

Carlyle Lions Campground – Carlyle, Saskatchewan

Lions Club Campground and Recreation Site – Glenavon, Saskatchewan

Lanigan Lions Campground – Lanigan, Saskatchewan

Meadow Lake Lions Park – Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan

Maryfield Lions Club Campground – Maryfield, Saskatchewan

United States Lions Club Campgrounds include:

Fraser Valley Lions Club Campgrounds – Winter Park, Colorado

Lions Club RV Park – Milford, Utah

Bowman Lions Club Campground – Bowman, North Dakota

Carrington Lions RV Park – Carrington, North Dakota

Lions Club Park – Vermillion, South Dakota

Lions Club – Rosalia, Washington

We all want our hard-earned vacation money to be wisely spent. A stay at a Lions Club International is guaranteed to make anyone feel good about paying for a campsite.