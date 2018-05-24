See The Unique Formations In Idaho’s Little City Of Rocks

0 SHARES 63 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Unique and scenic rock formations are always a must-do along our travels in the west. One such place is the Little City of Rocks located near Gooding, Idaho.

The Little City of Rocks (not to be confused with “City of Rocks” in Southern Idaho) features thousands of acres of rock formations including towers, mushroom caps, hoodoos, natural arches, and spires.

Plan to spend a couple of hours wandering through the area. If you are traveling with children, add another hour or so as there are many nooks and crannies for them to explore.

Geocachers will enjoy searching for the multitude of geocaches stashed in the area, while those that enjoy Native American history will want to seek out petroglyphs hidden among the rock formations.

Photographers will likely want to boondock in the area, so they can take advantage of the Golden Hour to capture the most dramatic shots. While websites advertise the main loop trail, it is easiest to just pick one of the many side trails that wind among the rocks and create a loop.

When you go

The turnoff for the Little City of Rocks is located 12.5 miles north of Gooding, Idaho on Highway 46 and marked by a BLM sign. You will find the turn at N43° 06.391 W114° 40.271

The parking area/trailhead is located about two miles down a graded dirt road suitable for most vehicles.

If you are uncomfortable driving your RV to the trailhead, you will find a wide place to drop the RV about 500 feet in from the highway. You can then proceed from there by foot or in your tow vehicle or dinghy. You will find the trailhead at N43° 07.176 W114° 40.986

The area is under the jurisdiction of the BLM, standard BLM dispersed camping (aka boondocking) rules apply. Keep in mind that rattlesnakes may be present in the warmer months.

If you do not wish to boondock in the City of Rocks, there is an inexpensive campground not too far away on the northern outskirts of Gooding. The Big Wood River RV Park is operated by the City of Gooding. Most sites are pull-thru water and electric sites with BBQ stands.

At last check, the rates were a very reasonable $15 per night. You will find the entrance to the park just off Highway 46 at N42° 56.962 W114° 42.779

A free dump station is located in Gooding on the 200 block of 2nd Ave W.

