Relax At Live Oak Landing On The Florida Panhandle

Located about 100 miles east of Pensacola, Freeport seems miles away from civilization. This small town of about 2,000 has a remote feel, though all the creature comforts and incredible beaches are just down the road.

One of the comfortable and quality offerings in town is Live Oak Landing. This pet-friendly RV park offers plenty of amenities like level pull-through sites and big rig access.

Those staying at Live Oak can expect full service hookups, including 30/50-amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, laundry facilities, showers, a big screen TV in the activities pavilion, and cable TV and free Wi-Fi throughout the park. In addition to a beautiful natural setting, a few other niceties within the park include patios, fire rings, and picnic tables at each site.

For golfers, nearby Windswept Dunes Golf Course lives up to its name, literally. Measuring 7,752 yards from the championship tees, the 18-hole, par 72 Windswept Dunes features large rolling fairways, artful bunkering, and year-round excellent condition. Located about 30 minutes from the beaches of Destin, and Panama City Beach, this secluded track was designed and built by Doug O’Rourke, and features five sets of tees.

While the 750-acre setting is breathtaking, what makes Windswept Dunes truly remarkable is that there are no crowds, no hustle, and no bustle. The course is off the beaten path just enough to make it serene. It would be hard not to be happy while playing a round of golf on this peaceful golf course.

A great place to visit for an afternoon is Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport. Open year-round for tours and self-guided tours, Alaqua, at any given time, houses more than 350 animals on its picturesque 10-acre property. Some of the refuge residents include dogs, cats, horses, birds, donkeys, goats, sheep, pigs, cows, bunnies, ducks, and even emus.

