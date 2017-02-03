Play by the Hour at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Missouri

0 SHARES 13 VIEWS Share Tweet

A unique green fee-pricing schedule is being offered at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri as the rest of the golfing world wonders “show me” if it works. Recently, The Cove and The Ridge Golf Courses began offering green fees by the hour. So, instead of the $90 golfers shell out on weekends, the pay-by-the-hour model charges a reasonable $10 an hour plus tax.

Pay and Play By The Hour at Two Top Courses

The hourly pricing model targets resort guests and the general public. The $10 fee includes a cart at either course. Golfers will then pay a prorated fee for each additional 15 minutes of golf.

“This is definitely a first for The Lodge,” says Matt Tausig, director of golf at The Lodge of Four Seasons. “I’ve worked in the golf industry for 25 years, and I’ve never seen another golf course offer this kind of pricing.”

Additionally, either course offers great golfing. For instance, The Cove first opened for play in 1971, and was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. The par 71, 18-hole track measures 6,553 yards from the tips and features 72 bunkers throughout. One of its most interesting holes is the par 3, Number 4. It has a long carry over The Cove, which gives the course its name. Also, amenities include a putting green, driving range, nine-hole short game course, pro shop, and a full-service bar.

Camp Near The Lodge of Four Seasons’ Golf

Adjacent to The Cove is the newer Ridge Golf Course, which Golf Magazine named as one of the state’s top five courses in 2014. Golf course architect Ken Kavanaugh designed the par 72 course, which opened in 1991. Stretching to 6,447 yards, The Ridge features beautiful scenery and panoramic views of the lake. One of the highlights of the course is the hole 6. This long, narrow, and challenging hole is perhaps one of the most challenging par 5s in Missouri.

Whats more, when it comes to vacationing in the Ozarks RV-golfers can choose from any of a 14 RV parks in the surrounding area. One of the nearest RV parks from the Courses is Osage Beach RV Park, which offers 75 sites. Other amenities at this pet-friendly facility include pull-throughs, 30/50 amps, Wi-Fi, a clubhouse, camp store, and more. Although it seems to be in the middle of nowhere, the RV park a few miles from stores, restaurants, and other facilities.