May Is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Everyone loves the sun, but too much of a good thing is not good for your skin. The Skin Cancer Foundation reports that each year more than five million skin cancer cases are diagnosed here in the United States.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., but fortunately, is also one of the most preventable. About 90 percent of non-melanoma skin cancers and 85 percent of melanoma cases are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

You can still have fun in the sun and protect your skin in the process. A company that focuses strictly on helping you protect yourself while outdoors is Skin Sunscreen. They not only develop sunscreen but also lip balm and polo shirts to help ward off damage from the sun.

Formulated specifically for golfers, the Skin Suncreen product line is mineral based and non-greasy. Skin Sunscreen’s manager Jessica Folino shares their story.

“Our crusade began with a goal to educate and protect avid golfers, an industry we knew well and where we had an unusual opportunity to demonstrate the quality of our product. Our sunscreen was readily embraced by public, private, and resort-managed golf facilities and our business grew quickly.”

In addition to the SPF 50 spray, Skin Sunscreen also offers a premium preventative SPF 30+ lotion that is oxybenzone-free, non-greasy, sweat-resistant, and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

“Applying sunscreen is as every bit as important to the outdoor athlete as is the warm up on the driving range or stretching before your round,” said Folino, who added, “In fact, sunscreen is essential to lifelong enjoyment of any outdoor sport—but especially important for the golfer, given the number of hours played under the sun.”

The weather here in the Pacific Northwest recently peaked into the 80s, so I tried the Skin Sunscreen SPF 30+ on my face, neck, and arms before golfing nine holes. It worked as described, and I showed no signs of sun burn at all.

You can find Skin Sunscreen on Amazon here. It’s also available in a bundle with SPF 50 spray, SPF 30 tube, SPF 3o lip balm, and a free poker chip golf ball marker.

A final note: The Skin Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society, and American Academy of Dermatology all stress that research shows regular use of an SPF 15 or higher sunscreen prevents sunburn and reduces the risk of non-melanoma cancers by 40 percent and melanoma by 50 percent.