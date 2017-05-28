Where And How To Meet Full-time RVers Like You

0 SHARES 35 VIEWS Share Tweet

The life of a nomad conjures up images of lone wolfs who prefer the solitary life. If you’re getting ready to hit the road, you need not worry about how to meet full-time RVers like you. This lifestyle doesn’t have to be lonely, as proven earlier this year in the iRV2 Discussion Forum. That’s when angelbones wanted to know:

What resources do you recommend so that we can find full timers on the road to associate with?”

The general consensus among forum posters is that many full-time RVers are often more outgoing than their contemporaries who don’t RV. This makes sense, because choosing an alternative lifestyle like full-time RVing puts you in a small group of people.

Common Interests Help You Meet Full-time RVers

Human beings naturally crave social interaction. Who better to discuss the pros and cons of full-time RVing than someone who lives as you do?

Finding a common interest with nearby campers is the number one way to meet full-time RVers on the road. The best part is you can do it in person, on the internet, or both. From RV owners groups to camping clubs, there’s an organized group for every subset of the RVing lifestyle. General RVing organizations like the FMCA, and communities like the iRV2 Discussion Forums are a great place to start meeting others. From there you can drill down and look for subsets of those groups that appeal to your special interests, like boondocking or off-road adventures.

“Finding folks to play with is a lot like peeling an onion … once you find a place to start, you just keep plugging along at it,” advises iRV2 member SpaceNorman. “All you gotta do is be willing to initiate a conversation with a simple hello .. and you should be on your way!”

Consider workamping.

Another fun way to meet full-time RVers is to apply for workamping jobs. Most employers hire multiple workampers for seasonal jobs like camp hosting or even Amazon warehouse work. First scan workamping job ads for positions in areas you want to explore. Then apply at large organizations like state and national parks for the greatest pool of potential full-timing friends with common interests.

Or, you can just do what iRV2 member lenkerb did and apply for workamping jobs on a whim. “We pulled into a campground there (without reservations) and asked if they needed any extra help. We were hired on the spot and only worked two days a week!”

Living on the road doesn’t have to be lonely. You can fill your life with just as many friends as you’ve always had and share great RVing adventures together. As a bonus, you’ll have a core group of people that you can rely on if tough times are hovering in the distance.