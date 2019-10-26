Small-Town Camping Near Minnesota’s Twin Cities

0 SHARES 77 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

About an hour south of Minnesota’s Twin Cities is Hidden Meadows RV Park in Pine Island, a quiet agricultural town of 3,000. Nestled on 30 acres near the Zumbro River, Hidden Meadows RV Park offers 124 sites with pull-throughs and big rig access.

The pet-friendly park offers full hookups including 30/50 amp electrical, water, and sewer. Additional amenities include Wi-Fi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, recreation trails, and a rec room.

The nearby Pine Island Golf Course has been a popular place to tee it up for the last quarter-century. The 18-hole, par 71 course measures 6,603 yards from the tips and is spread out over 140 acres. Pine Island Golf Course features four sets of tee boxes and wide fairways.

The greens are huge and there are adequate trees, water, sand traps, and rock hazards that will offer a challenging round for all skill levels. A full driving range, practice putting green, and bar & grill are also available at Pine Island.

A few miles away in the small town of Zumbrota is the state’s only remaining original functioning covered bridge. Listed on the National Historic Register, the Zumbrota Covered Bridge has been restored to its authentic state, reflecting the heritage of early pioneer settlers.

The much-photographed bridge spans the Zumbro River and sits in the 85-acre Covered Bridge Park. The park is also the trailhead for the Goodhue Pioneer Regional Trail, a multi-modal trail that connects with the cities of Goodhue and Red Wing.

In the town of Pine Island, cheese has always been a big deal and still is today. Even though the 40 or so cheese factories from a century ago have all gone away, the town still acknowledges its past with an annual summertime cheese festival.

Most motorists driving south on Highway 52 from St. Paul and Minneapolis are headed to Rochester and the Mayo Clinic. But, you won’t be disappointed when taking the turnoff to Pine Island.

For more information on this quaint little Midwest town, visit pineislandmn.com. You can also learn more about Hidden Meadows RV Park on CampgroundReviews.com.