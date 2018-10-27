Tee It Up At A Central Minnesota Golf & RV Resort

0 SHARES 24 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Located about 150 miles north of Minneapolis in central Minnesota, Pequot Lakes is home to Wildwedge Golf and RV Park. In addition to the 31-space RV park, Wildwedge Resort offers a nine-hole executive golf course, 18 holes of mini golf, and a 10,000-square-foot mystery maze.

Wildwedge Golf Course is a mere 1,061 yards. The par 27 offers holes from 75 yards to 170 yards. The course opened in 2003, and it is not your typical short course. Some of the holes are very scenic as they meander through the forest. It’s a great course to practice your short game! There is also a driving range, pro shop, and snack bar.

Mini Golf at Wildwedge Golf and RV Park is one of the best in the country. In fact, developers of the course visited numerous mini-golf courses around the country to get ideas for how to construct their 18-hole course. The result is fabulous!

Minnesota Monthly, a statewide publication, named it the best mini golf course in the state. Anyone can play; there are no age restrictions. Participants love the tranquil waterfall, and the course landscaping is ever-changing and challenging, but always fun.

Another fun-filled family activity is the amazing maze. This unique structure features more than 10,000 square feet of corners, pathways, and dead-ends that add up to more than a third of a mile of paths! You’ll be lost for a bit, laughing a lot, and loving it all the way! You won’t find anything as unique as this maze in the entire Midwest!

After all that activity, relax at your RV site, where all spaces include full hook-ups with water, sewer, 20/30/50 amp service, and cable TV. Other amenities include free Wi-Fi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, and plenty of walking trails.

For a little exercise, you can explore a portion of the Paul Bunyan Trail. Pequot Lakes is part of the 123-mile trail that stretches from the towns of Brainerd to Bemidji.

See also: