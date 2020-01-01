Don’t Miss These Historic Mississippi River Towns

0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Set along the picturesque shores of the rolling Mississippi River in Central Louisiana is River View RV Park & Resort in Vidalia. Open year-round, River View offers 193 sites, with 135 full hookups. Featuring lots of amenities and activities, this pet-friendly park offers 20/30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, Wi-Fi, and more.

Other features at River View RV Park & Resort include a clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub, playground, and a one-and-a-half mile concrete walking path along the riverfront.

Just across the Mississippi River is the historic town of Natchez, Mississippi, which was founded in 1716 and is one of the oldest settlements in the country. Connecting the two cities is the Natchez-Vidalia Bridge. The original span was constructed in 1940 by the Works Progress Administration. Natchez also is home to one of Mississippi’s nicest golf courses: Duncan Park Golf Club.

Duncan Park features a well-maintained 18 hole track that measures 6,320 yards from the tips. The par 71 golf course meanders through a garden-like, hardwood forest featuring flowering Dogwoods, Azaleas, Crepe Myrtles, and towering Oaks and Long Leaf Pine trees draped with Spanish Moss.

The course offers two distinct nine-hole layouts. The back nine was first built in 1916. Hall of Fame golfer Walter Hagen put on an exhibition here and played a match on the original nine holes prior to his 1924 U.S. Open victory. The front nine was added in 1993 and features rolling terrain and undulating greens. Open to the public, Duncan Park also features a driving range and a fully-equipped golf shop with rental clubs.

In addition to the 18-hole Duncan Park Golf Club, the 213-acre Duncan Park offers lots of additional features, including a bike/walking trail, open-air pavilions, volleyball courts, baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and a historic train display.

Numerous attractions throughout the Vidalia and Natchez areas can keep you busy for weeks. A few considerations include:

Frogmore Plantation, an 1,800-acre working plantation, is 15 miles west of Vidalia.

St. Mary Basilica Catholic Church, located in downtown Natchez.

Natchez Pilgrimage Tours offers a glimpse into the area’s exquisite Antebellum (Pre-Civil War) Mansions.

For more information about the area, check out visitnatchez.org. You can also learn more about River View RV Park & Resort on CampgroundReviews.com.