Find More Space in the Winnebago Era 70M Class B

Winnebago Industries took its Class B Touring Coach segment to a new level for 2017. This time around RVers are offered the Winnebago Era 70M, which rides on a Sprinter chassis and features an exclusive slide out design, offering smooth riding comfort to a destination with added interior space to enjoy once you’re there.

New Space in The Era 70 M

The Winnebago Era 70M is one of three floor plans in this series (that also includes the 70A and 70X) targeting young families, couples, or singles on the go. When it comes to size, the 70M has a length of 24 feet, three inches, a height of six feet, three inches, and interior width of five feet, 10 inches. While there are larger Class Bs on the market, few, if any, offer a slide out. It simply retracts to an exclusive sleeping space with its 52×75-inch Murphy bed.

“The Winnebago Era 70M is the only class B coach that has a slide room in the North American RV market,” Russ Garfin, product manager for Winnebago Industries told RVlife.com. “We offered a slide out in a previous class B (the 170 C) but it had a different fold-out bed, cabinet designs and heating and cooling systems. We wanted to bring this Era up to date by adding the Murphy bed and new heating/cooling systems.

Further, when it comes to heating or cooling, Winnebago opted to use the Hydronic heating system as well as a 13,500 BTU high-efficiency A/C unit with a heat strip.

Other Appointments in the Winnebago Era:

A galley featuring a flip-up counter extension, Corian countertops, and a back splash. There’s also a convection microwave and three-burner range featuring a glass top and stainless sink.

22-inch HDTV, an AM/FM radio, with Bluetooth, and CD/DVD player

Series of USB charging ports

Skylight/roof vent

The Winnebago Era was introduced at the 2016 RVIA National RV Show. It garnered much attention with its compact design, while improving living space with a large sofa and a pedestal table; UltraLeather swivel seats; storage space; and rear double doors. The 70M also tastefully appoints dark, seamless cabinetry, color schemes, and ample window light.

“The Winnebago Era 70M floor plan is for young families, couples or even solo RVers. We are currently seeing a lot of growth in that segment,” says Garfin. “For 24 feet, it’s not a tiny space at all and we consider it more of a compact motorhome. We are realizing that there are no longer that many compromises when it comes to the Class B segment.”

Additionally, you’ll want to see the new Winnebago Class Bs for 2017 that also includes the Ford Transit-driven Paseo 48P, plus the Travato 59 G, and Travato 59K set on the Ram ProMaster Chassis.

Specs at a Glance

Length: (exterior): 24’3″

Width: (exterior): 6’4″

Height: (exterior): 9’8″

Interior width:5’10”

Interior height: 6’3″

GVWR: 11,030 lbs.

Fresh Water Tank: 44 gal.

Gray Water Tank: 25 gal.

Black Water Tank: 22 gal.

Sleeping Cap: 2

Base Price: $123,316