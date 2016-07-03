Where Are America’s Multicultural Full-time RVers?

Freedom is in the air and there’s no better way to show your independence than hitting the road as a full-time RVer. This weekend as I celebrate the liberating spirit of this great lifestyle, I also wonder why the full-time RVers I see on the road don’t seem to look like the melting pot of America. Despite the growing numbers of ethnically diverse weekend campers being reported on by the RV industry, I just don’t see too many multicultural full-time RVers.
Where are the Multicultural Full-time RVers?
Few things in our world stay consistent through the years, but there’s something that hasn’t changed since I hit the road in 2007. Almost every full-time RVer I’ve met appears to fit the same full-timer demographic as the last 30 years. They are mostly white, affluent and retired. This is just my impression so I’m looking to you, dear reader, to give me a reality check.
Is this overall impression of mine totally wrong or has it been your experience too?
As a person of Mexican descent, I notice these things. I often wonder why most of the RVers I’ve encountered at rallies and popular snowbird destinations don’t reflect the latest camper demographics cited by the RVing industry. After all, the 2016 North American Camper Report by Kampgrounds of America Inc. says that now more than ever America’s three largest ethnic groups are discovering the joys of camping:
“Non-whites are responding to efforts to promote public campgrounds.
The proportion of camper nights spent at state/national park campgrounds increased by 5 percentage points among Hispanic campers, 7 percentage points among African-American / Black campers and fully 10 percentage points among campers of Asian descent.”
I grew up RV camping in Southern California. My large Latino family went RVing to places like Shaver Lake and Yosemite with many other giganté families like ours. Many people I grew up with still go RV camping, but not a single one I know has made the leap to full-timing. It baffles me. Why don’t the benefits of full-timing resonate with those who share my ethnic ancestry? After all, according to the North American Camper Report:
“African American/Black and Hispanic campers express a much greater enthusiasm for camping overall, stating that camping is a way to spend more time with friends and family . . . “
No matter what your ethnic heritage, the full-time RVing lifestyle is so conducive to strengthening family bonds. As more families break away and spread their wings from coast-to-coast, full-timing is an easy and relatively cheap way to stay close to relatives. For families like mine, that means putting a lot of miles on the rig – and many great adventures too.
Thankfully groups like the National African-American RV’ers Association (NAARVA) are introducing the RVing lifestyle into communities around the country. Their advocacy is paying off. Through the years I’ve probably met more African American full-timers than Latinos or Asians (however just three come to mind).
As for Latinos, I can’t seem to locate a national RVing group that’s doing the same type of outreach as NAARVA.
Search Facebook and you won’t find a group or page devoted to Latinos and the RVing lifestyle. If you know of an organization like this I’d love to hear about it. If there isn’t one, maybe it’s time for me to start it.
Happy Independence Day fellow RVers! Whatever ancestry you come from, may you discover the freedom and joys that this nomadic lifestyle offers to every single person under the rainbow.
Comments
Bolt says
My partner and I are full time traveling about to purchase an RV to tour North America for a year before heading South to Latin America. We too are grateful to NAARVA. We too have searched for different faces and haven’t found a many brown, black and Asian faces as we would like. But hopefully your asking will spark something. Know there are a (very) few of us out here. Be well
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thanks for the feedback, Bolt. I too hope to see more multiculturalism out there on the open road in the U.S. I’m envious of your plans to travel south! Contact me via email, I’d love to hear more about your travels.
Sid Jackson says
We need to open the floodgates of immigration and allow everyone the chance to own an rv. RVing shouldn’t only be relegated to rich whites…Poor people should share equal access to Americas great roadway! Thanks!!
Craig says
I see no benefit in encouraging the further tribalization of our population. There was a time when we were Americans first.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thanks for taking time to share your opinion Craig! I do agree 100%, we are all Americans first. In my view, it would just be nice to see a wider spectrum of people out there on the open road.
Jerry says
A Hyphen can act as a wall or a bridge. We should 1st think of ourselves as Americans , not Mexican-Americans , or African-Americans . Thanks Nomad from the see no color tribesmen.
Matt says
Yes I agree. I’m from a mixed back ground family. I tired of people trying to label any of us. Live and let live, all peoples
Sean says
When will this poison ever leave the American blood stream?
Go and start a Californian Mexican Heritage RV site if that’s what you need.
Unfortunately you’re likely not able to see real diversity but rather a parochial thin layer of variation in melanin.
I see diversity in regional differences, age, life experiences, and many other more important factors than skin tone.
But let’s engage in social engineering to suit your desires, push RV life on people not interested, and restrict those it naturally appeals to- even better, let’s tax “Non-Latinino White” RVers to pay for programs to teach RV life to selected minorities that you want to see on the road.
Multiculturalism sews seeds of resentment as it narrows peoples visions of themselves and those they perceive around them- the opposite of building community, it divides and conquers them.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thanks for sharing your opinion Sean.
Don says
Agreed, we have become a country obsessed with social engineering and when its the GOVT that is doing the engineering it becomes forced. How long before we have RV’s for minorities program? Why don’t we have more minorities? I have no earthly idea, its a free country, they can shop at Camping World just like I do, there is no conspiracy to keep anyone out RVing. I have met some in my travels and find them to be good folks with an interest in RVing just like myself. The door is open, but lets not force anyone in that does not chose to be here. And, by the flip side of that coin if someone tells them no, be sure to let me know, that’s a RV park or store I won’t visit.
Jane says
My husband and I live in the DC suburbs and usually we are the only campers/rvr’s of color we see. The local African American Rv club consisted of high end class a mobil homes and near retirement age folks. Felt a little out of that league if you ask me.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Jane, thank you for sharing your experience. I’m surprised that even in that part of the states things aren’t as diverse as they could be. I hope that by asking questions like this we can encourage others to jump into the lifestyle, there’s so much to be said for it. Thanks for being a part of it yourself! See you on the road.
Lisa M. says
I think you have asked an excellent question! All the travel blogs for FT RVers seem to be white. When I go to RV shows there are very few people of color. The answer is perhaps due to economics, culture, perception, etc., or a combination of all the above.
I hope someday we do not have to ask this question. However, the presence of the deniers and naysayers Is proof that an issue exists.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Lisa, I’m with you 100%! Thank you for reading & sharing your views.
Rodney Winkler says
Greetings Rene,
Although the largest demographic I have run into is white and retired, I have seen quite a few latin peoples. I belong to Airforum and right after my purchase a latin member noticed that I was in south FL and offered to team up- he and his family.
As far as the multicultural comment of Craig and Sean, I too am greatly troubled that our country has been torn apart by multicultural ideology teachings- how we are different and about each own’s heritage. Education has failed in that regard. Most everyone is from somewhere else at one point or another. The point is, lets learn about what it means to be nationally American, not what we once were; or try to make America what we came from.
Happy 4th of July and Happy Camping.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
That’s comforting to hear Rodney, thank you for sharing your encounter with the Airforums member.
Point well taken about learning how to be Americans first. There’s a lot to be said for that and I agree, but I also feel there’s still so much to be said about not losing touch with one’s ethnic heritage and traditions too.
Happy Camping to you as well 🙂
Ali Elhajj says
i’m arab and full-timing with my family 🙂
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Nice to meet you Ali! Thanks for reading and saying hello, hope to meet up with you on the road some day!
Richard & Susan Peck says
Wonderful article — thanks for asking the question!
Susan and I have encountered a number of full-timers, Latino & African American, since purchasing our coach 12 months ago. Meeting them has enriched our RVing experience immensely. They have ranged from an African American couple from southern California, who owned a far nicer coach than ours and were incredibly interesting to talk with, to an extended Latino family led by a 1st Cavalry vet camped near us, whose children and grandchildren were smart, polite, and a joy to be around..
Just a thought: is it possible the gating factor is economic? Those of us who are location-independent entrepreneurs can go full-time. Same for dotcom cashouts. Ditto for the with state, military, or corporate retirement programs.
Don’t know the answer but appreciate you exploring the question. Be safe, travel well.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Yay! Richard & Susan that is awesome to hear, thank you for the reassurance that there really is some diversity out there in the full-timing world.
I’m honestly not sure about the economic factor, as I know of plenty of folks who aren’t location-independent entrepreneurs and simply making a living through workamping and seasonal jobs. But it’s worth pondering for sure.
Thanks for reading!
Bob says
Some folks like camping, some don’t. Simple as that.
Trav Mann says
I am a native of Alabama and my wife is an legal immigrant from Mexico, we have been camping for almost as long as we have been together, over 57 years. I don’t think you always know if your premise is correct especially if the diversity you are seeking is represented by a well integrated Mexican. My wife prefers the term Mexican, not Latino. My point is that you might be looking at diversity and not recognize it because the person became an American rather than trying to hang onto the culture they left. My wife still speaks Spanish and enjoys her heritage but she identifies as American but she does represent the diversity you speak of.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Trav, thanks for sharing your experience (and congrats on your 57 years of togetherness!). Just curious, are you full-timers?
Trav Mann says
Rene, we are not full timers, try to leave home before the first snow flakes fall and back hurt me after the last freeze of the year. Last winter we left home in October and returned this June so we were on the road a week shy of eight months. That is a little longer than we like, 6 months seems to be our preference. Next winter we will probably do the 6 month routine. We enjoy returning home at the end of winter too much to become full timers.
Trav Mann says
Gotta watch out for that dumb auto correct function!
NOT BACK HURT but back AFTER the last!
Beacher says
Mr. Agredano,
See, the thing about camping and RVing is that it’s an acquired taste. It’s something that people learn to do as children and then later enjoy as young adults and parents. It’s participants have more to do with demographics, than any forced multicultural diversity expectation.
Regardless of race, folks of economically challenged and possibly dysfunctional urban upbringing generally do not aspire to spend their recreational time “roughing it” in a tent or even a shiny million dollar RV, they want a hotel or cruise ship.
If a person is raised knowing that activities such as herding, hunting, fishing, hiking, or nomadic life are/were part of the person’s culture, ethnicity, and upbringing as children, then they are probably more likely to enjoy camping and RVing as a lifestyle and recreational activity.
In my 40+ years as an Eagle Scout, backpacker, car camper, and RVer I have met many HIspanic, some Latino, some Asian, a few MIddleEastern, some Jewish, and a few African-ancestry campers. The thing they all had in common is that they had been enjoying the activity as children. They didn’t randomly adopt the activity as adults.
My Observation,
Beacher
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Beacher that’s a really excellent observation, thanks for your insight. Programs that get inner city kids out into nature are so important on many different levels, this is just one. Thanks again.
JB says
I think there’s a lot to that observation that it’s an acquired taste. I love RVing, but my parents had a trailer, and later a Class C motorhome, when I was young. Even though my wife and I own a Class A motorhome today, she doesn’t really like RVing, or road trips in general. She prefers to fly where she’s going. Thus, motorhome trips are usually me, our three kids, and my dad. My wife goes sometimes, if it’s within a day’s drive. Otherwise, she stays home, plays tennis (something I don’t do), and hangs out with her friends.
I don’t know a single Asian RVer, not even the Asian I’m married to 🙂 Why not? Probably because among the dozens of Asians I know, many of them family by marriage, not one grew up RV camping. RVing is expensive, and among the ones I know who could afford a motorhome, well, they have other financial priorities.
We have a great marriage and she’s OK with us having a motorhome she doesn’t really use much, and I’m OK with her not going on RV trips. I can’t imagine ever getting her to full-time, not even if we could afford the diesel pusher of my dreams (we have a gas-powered Bounder).
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
JB, this is an awesome share, thank you for taking time to tell us about your own family and RVing experience, it’s quite enlightening. I’m glad you found a happy compromise on how you both like to travel! As long as you’re both happy, that’s all that matters.
Louise Jewell says
great thread and as a retired white affluent full timer, I do notice and miss the diversity in campgrounds we visit. I see plenty of less affluent white young and old folks living permanently in rv parks for economic reasons so that’s not something people of color would see and aspire to…actually they’d try to rise above.
BUT, for recreational camping it would be great if state and national parks would promote family camping programs to introduce young families to this form of recreation. I looked down on it until I was 62 and realized it was an affordable way to see scattered friends and family around the country, learn about our gorgeous land and have my home with me.
I have seen a few weekend family camping programs on some state park websites that are targeted to newbies…just need more of them and better promotions.
Now, more than ever, we need a way to teach people the wonder of natural resources that need preservation. This will only happen with education to the population who can then take that to the ballot box and elect those who will support funding to public lands.
Tony says
I’m Asian and has been camping since my teenage years. My first trip camping was with the boy scout and not with my parent. Growing up in an Asian household my parent work 11 hours a day 6 days a week and did not have time or the knowledge to take us camping. I didn’t really learn to enjoy nature until I met my wife. Now with 4 kids I try to go camping at least twice a year. We really enjoy all that nature provides and love meeting fellow camper. Especially seeing their face when they meet an Asian camper for the first time. I have owned a pop up trailer and now a 26 foot Outback travel trailer and is hoping to one day upgrade to a diesel pusher. Happy camping!
JB says
You’ve identified another important reason there – how much Asian parents work. My wife is an immigrant, as are most of our Asian friends and relatives, and among them, ones who work like your parents are the normal case. Her cousin is a mechanic at a new car dealership; he commonly works six days a week, and during his time off, he helps friends and family with their cars. I don’t know when the guy sleeps If he had an RV, he might never use it because he’s working all the time.
Charlotte Spear says
I also miss diversity in RVing. My husband and I are about to go full time, but we are “bleeding heart” liberals and I rarely meet anyone who does not assume I hate “Obamacare”and President Obama. I rarely meet anyone from the US (yay Canada) who is not carrying a gun and raving about immegration. I rarely meet gay couples. I am lonely in Snowbirding and will be lonely fulltiming. Don’t get me wrong we meet a lot of great people who don’t force their religion or politics on us but where is ALL the diversity?
Don says
As I read thru its easy to see how the threads break out left and right.
White affluent, thats the problem and we need more diversity that will fix things.
vs
The open road is freedom, all are welcome, come on down!
Right off the bat folks NOTHING is broken, diversity is as diversity does,. I have never see a sign at an RV park saying no colored allowed here and I have been RVing all of my life and I’m in my 70’s.. I have traveled thru every state, across Europe, Latin America and Mexico, I have met every race, color, creed you can imagine and I have never shunned or not extended a hand to anyone.
I am also very sorry to let in on this, but RVing is NOT a high dollar game, sure you can spend $2M++++ on a custom Prevost, but those are rare, very rare. So get off your, they are not there due to economics. BS. You might want to go to a RV show or just peruse RVTrader.com.
There are no barriers, stop fabricating them!
Me, white guy, just a solider, not rich and grew up on SOUTH SIDE SAN ANTONIO on a dirt road in a dirt poor neighborhood and it was my good fortune that in the summer I tanned so well that even my Mexican friends thought I was a Mexican.
Lisa says
Thanks for your comment about missing the diversity. My partner and I dream about full time RV-ing, We’re not there yet money wise and who knows what this new president will bring but I do wonder if there will be a community for us.
17 Oaks says
Lisa, trust me there is community for you and your partner and I will defend that for you. Yes I am a “deplorable” and yes I carry a gun and yes I am concerned about ILLEGAL immigration and terrorists coming into this country on a free pass to rape, murder and terrorize our citizens. Most of the people I know and have known like me and there is a lot of us as noted in the just past election. We are Constitutional Conservatives, I live and breathe our Constitution…It opens with this line: “We the people…”, that is YOU and ME, that is US. You or your friends, no matter the race, color, religion, LGBT or what ever, Look for me, you will see the American Flag, US Army Infantry Retired, Life Member NRA and I will come running to defend your rights as an American citizen. I wrote that check to America on 25 Jan 1967 and it has no expiration date! Call me I will be there…
Edward and Loretta says
Hello Everyone, we are EDLO on the Go, a black couple that plan on going full- time RVing in the summer of 2017. We know of quite a few black RV owners but, none that travels full time. We feel they may have a fear of encountering prejudices similar to a white family in fear of traveling through the inner city . Stereotypical? Maybe, but, you have to be willing to take a chance on life without having the spirit of fear otherwise, you’re never enjoy life. We look forward to enjoying life and making memories. Hope to see you all out there. Be Blessed.
17 Oaks says
Thank you for speaking out. Over the years I have seen and met couples such as yourself in and RV park and have always made an effort to go over and talk to them. Often they have some sign of being military retirees and I am so we create a bond immediately. If you get down San Antonio way, there is a couple of nice RV parks just off I 10 N of San Antonio in Boerne, Tx in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. Alamo Fiesta http://www.alamofiestarv.com and Top of the Hill RV Park, http://www.topofthehillrvresort.com
And if you get there, drop me a line would LOVE to show why I retired here and many many people do for the quality of life, cost of living and the wonderful people….and the coffee is on me!