Hike, Fish, And Camp In This Nevada Canyon

In the last installment, we ventured to Nevada’s Eagle Valley and explored Echo Canyon State Park’s scenic Ash Canyon. The unusual thing about Eagle Canyon is the abundance (by Nevada standards) of flowing water.

This water first drew the Fremont people over a thousand years ago who hunted and gathered, then farmers and ranchers in the late 1800s. Once the creek was dammed and the 65-acre Eagle Canyon Reservoir formed, recreationalists were drawn to the area for fishing, hiking, camping and exploring which resulted in the area becoming a state park in 1970.

In this installment, we will look at the other things to see and do in Echo Canyon State Park.

First off, no visit to Echo Canyon State Park is complete without a stop at Echo Point (N37° 54.729 W114° 15.490). As the name suggests, at Echo Point you will find yourself facing across the creek to a concave canyon wall on the other side. Sounds emitted by you and your traveling partners will be quickly and clearly echoed back to you by the smooth canyon walls.

Once you have heard enough of yourself at Echo Point, head downstream to the graceful steel footbridge arching across the creek (N37° 54.593 W114° 15.730) and enjoy a hike (length of your choosing) along the opposite side of the creek.

Next, head on down to the shores of the reservoir and cast a line in the hopes of catching a rainbow trout, largemouth bass, crappie, or maybe even an elusive German brown.

While you are waiting for the fish to bite, keep an eye out for mammals such as deer, squirrels, coyotes, cottontails, jackrabbits, skunks, and if you’re lucky, even a bobcat.

At the end of the day, return to your RV located in one of two available campgrounds:

The North Campground (N37° 54.648 W114° 16.164) features 33 non-utility sites (drinking water available near most sites) set among a scattering of beautiful pinyon pines and junipers. Rates are currently $15 per night. A dump station is provided.

The “new” RV campground (N37° 54.596 W114° 16.551) features 20 full hookup sites on a hillside overlooking the reservoir. Rates are currently a very reasonable $25 per night.

In the next installment, we will head farther up Eagle Valley exploring more interesting stops along the way. Wandering through the wetter portions of arid Nevada, just another adventure in RVing!