New Carrier Hauls Golf Carts

Mighty Hauler, which makes rear hitch carriers, has introduced a new carrier to enable a motorhome to haul a golf cart.

The new Mighty Hauler 1200 G uses two receivers to attach to the motorhome frame. It has a steel diamond plate platform that allows the golf cart to be driven on one side and off the other, eliminating the need to use reverse. There is a two-inch receiver at the end of the platform to allow for flat towing up to 5,000 pounds. The platform flips up and locks for storage when not in use. Taillights and wiring harnesses are included.

“Our original Mighty Haulers have been so popular with motorcycle owners that we knew there was a demand to expand the line to accommodate golf carts,” said Joe Hufgard, president of Mighty Hauler, which builds its products in Barberton, Ohio.

For information, visit mightyhauler.com