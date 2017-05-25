New Ownership at Michigan’s Tyler Creek Golf Course & Campground

0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet



Tyler Creek Golf Course & Campground offers a unique opportunity to golf and camp in a picturesque country setting located halfway between Grand Rapids and Lansing in west-central Michigan. Situated among wooded, rolling hills, Tyler Creek’s signature covered bridge spans the gentle creek that winds through the property in the small town of Alto.

Though the golf course opened as an 18-hole track in 1973, it underwent a managerial change in early 2017 and is now a nine-hole course. Still a fun and challenging golf course, Tyler Creek stretches to 2,774 yards and is a par 34. Throughout the year, the Tyler Creek Golf Course & Campground offers weekly activities and entertainment, like glow ball golf tournaments, scrambles, and various potlucks.

According to Tyler Creek Golf Course & Campground’s new owner Sam Pyle there are 160 sites with water and power hookups available to campers, including 40 rustic sites and four full hookup sites. A host of amenities include a swimming pool, playground, volleyball, basketball, camp store, laundry facility, a spacious pavilion, pump out service, fishing ponds, a nearby trout stream, hiking trails, live music along with DJs and Karaoke, free Wi-Fi, tubing, a bounce house, hayrides, petting zoo, dog walk, dump station, driving range, kids’ camps, and plenty of fun for the whole family!

Area attractions

Also located in Alto is the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park. Visitors to the 80-acre park will enjoy seeing first-hand a distinct collection of exotic animals and reptiles. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park offers an extensive and diverse collection of birds, including more than 800 birds representing 70 different species, including the African grey parrot, black-masked lovebird, blue and gold macaw, Mandarin duck, mute swan, bourbon red turkey, and Eurasian eagle owl, to name a few.

Another fun and educational field trip of sorts is a visit to nearby Dairy Discovery. This tour at Swissland Dairy Farms lets you experience first-hand the inner workings of a modern dairy farm. Visitors will see how cows, people, and technology combine to produce the dairy products that are readily available at the grocery story. Since this is a working farm, they ask that visitors call ahead for an appointment: (616)-293-0432.

# # #