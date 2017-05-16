Newbie Tip – Little Known Campsites

0 SHARES 108 VIEWS Share Tweet

In the past two installments we have looked at equipping your new RV for its first campout. While you my choose a state park or private RV park for your first outing, I am going to share a tip of where to find free campsites that most RV newbies are unaware of.

Most every state has a department of natural resources (DNR) and a department of fish and wildlife (DFW) that manages state owned land for the public.

While it would take a book to share the camping opportunities available in all 50 states, in this installment I will share the opportunities in my home State of Washington to give you an idea of what is available and an idea on where to look in other states.



Washington State DNR manages 5.6 million acres of forest, range, agricultural, aquatic and commercial lands for the people of Washington. These lands generate millions of dollars a year, to support public schools, state institutions and other services. The DNR seeks to provide outdoor recreation opportunities to the public throughout Washington State. Recreation on DNR-managed lands includes hiking, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, camping, off-road vehicle (ORV) riding, mountain biking and boating. DNR manages over 1,100 miles of trails, 143 recreation sites and a wide variety of landscapes across the state. Examples of camping opportunities offered on DNR lands range from primitive camping among Eastern Washington sand dunes to developed forest campgrounds across the state. By clicking here you can view an interactive map of DNR-managed recreation sites which allows you to view campgrounds, trailheads and day use areas.

Washington DFW Lands: Since 1939, the state has sought to preserve habitat for fish and wildlife by acquiring key areas for public ownership. Today, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) owns or manages nearly a million acres of land divided into 32 designated wildlife areas across the state. In addition to wildlife areas, WDFW also owns or manages more than 700 water access sites.

Wildlife Areas:

Washington’s wildlife areas are diverse in habitat and species offering many opportunities for wildlife viewing, hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. With over 150 different areas to choose from, the choices for activities are abundant. While not all of the wildlife areas permit dispersed camping, many do, especially in Eastern Washington. Typically WDFW camping guidelines are as follows:

– Motor vehicles are allowed only on green dot roads with parking (camping) allowed within 100ft of the road

– 21-day camping limit within a 30-day period

Complete rules can be viewed here.

To find a wildlife area click here. At the bottom of the page you will come across the “Find a Wildlife Area” box where you can search for a wildlife area by name, county or region. If camping is not specifically listed at the wildlife area you plan to visit, contact the area manager. Contact information is listed in the left hand margin.

Water Access Points: By clicking here,you can search a database of water access points managed by the WDFW which provide access to lakes, rivers and marine areas. This link is great for those that want to find a place to fish, boat or locate a waterfront campsite. You can search by site name, body of water or county. Clicking on one of the sites listed from your search will be provided with the following information: location (complete with coordinates and driving instructions), facilities (restrooms, boat ramps, docks, ADA access, etc), contact info and most importantly, if camping is permitted or not! Quite often there is even a picture of the access site.

Note: Some states require a pass or permit to recreate on their lands which can usually be obtained for a nominal fee. In Washington State you will need a Discover Pass to park / camp on state DNR or WDFW land or a vehicle pass which comes with a hunting or fishing license to park / camp on WDFW land. Visit http://discoverpass.wa.gov/ to purchase a Discover Pass online or to find a vendor.

Enjoy your new RV and be sure to take advantage of the thousands of opportunities to camp on state land across the United States during your travels, it is all part of the adventure in RVing!