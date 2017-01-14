There’s no Shortage of Golf or Attractions in Orange City, Florida

0 SHARES 62 VIEWS Share Tweet

Many snowbirds spend the winter, or parts of it, visiting a variety of RV parks and golf courses in the Sunshine State. Volusia County, Florida, is home to several popular cities including Orange City, located just 30 minutes from either Orlando to the south or Daytona Beach to the north. With it’s close proximity to many attractions, Orange City is a popular destination for RVers.

Play and Stay in Orange City or the Immediate Area

Orange City RV Resort is one of 36 parks in the area, which offers 550 sites and is open all-year. Additionally, the RV park is located within a few miles of several golf courses and the pet-friendly resort has many amenities.

Some Highlights Include:

Large, pull-through RV sites

30- and 50-amp electrical

Free Wi-Fi

A Heated pool

Community center

Shuffleboard

Laundry facilities

Also, Orange City RV Resort is a very popular destination for French Canadians, so those with a French tongue will be able to practice the language during a visit.

Try a Round at Glen Abbey

Just a few miles south of Orange City and the RV resort is Glen Abbey Golf Club in the town of DeBary. The 18-hole, par 72, semi-private course is 6,661 yards from the championship tees. Opened in 1974, Glen Abbey offers a driving range and tree-lined fairways. Crepe myrtle, elderberry, and oleander plants complementing native oaks and pines are also among the course. Although, there are no parallel fairways, water hazards come into play on eight holes. Also, there are 80 strategically-placed bunkers. But, if you’re looking for more golf, there are courses all throughout the county including Orlando and Daytona Beach.

Given its name – the Glen Abbey Golf Club – you might imagine that someone up above is looking down on your golf game. So, if you feel you need a little more divine assistance, visit Cassadaga where spirituality is the name of the game. Specifically, Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp might provide the answers to your shaky putting game. Or, it may even fix that constant slice you’ve perfected. In fact, Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp has established an absentee healing network of caring individuals who will generate immediate spiritual power to help you in times of urgent need.