Take A Road Trip To Northern Manitoba

Paint Lake Provincial Park near Thompson, Manitoba encompasses nearly 56,000 acres of Precambrian boreal forest. The park is located 460 miles north of Manitoba’s capital of Winnipeg and lies on the 55th parallel. Even during summer months, visitors can enjoy temperatures in the low 70s.

Paint Lake Provincial Park offers 86 campsites, some with 30-amp electrical. The pet-friendly park also offers water, restrooms, showers, recreational trails, and fishing. As one would expect, Mother Nature is the featured attraction at the park. Canoeing and hiking are two popular activities in and around the park.

About 25 miles north of Paint Lake Provincial Park is Thompson Golf Club. The nine-hole, par 37 course measure 3,321 yards from the blue tees. The walkable course has been serving the public for the last 50 years and is still going strong. Well placed bunkers and water hazards add to the enjoyment of the course, which can be challenging for golfers of all skill levels.

The City of Thompson also features a nine-mile Millennium Trail that loops around the city. Sections of the trail wind through the pristine boreal forest and pass adjacent to other highlights like the King Miner Statue, Heritage North Museum, MacLean Park, Norplex Pool, Waterski Club, and the Thompson Zoo.

For a look back at the Thompson area’s past, stop by the delightful Heritage North Museum. This museum consists of two log structures and an open-air blacksmith shop. Attractions include taxidermy mounted animals native to the area, a boreal forest diorama with an authentic caribou hide tipi, First Nations and fur trade artifacts, fossils, and a woolly mammoth tusk.

Read about other area attractions at visit Thompson. You can also learn more about Paint Lake Provincial Park on Campground Reviews.

