The Must-See Attractions Of Northern Ohio

1 SHARES 24 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

When traveling through the Buckeye State, the Streetsboro / Cleveland SE KOA is a great home-away-from-home.

Located about 30 miles south of Cleveland, the Streetsboro KOA offers 250 sites and plenty of amenities and comforts. Amenities include full hookups, 30/50 amp electrical, sewer, water, Wi-Fi, restrooms, laundry facilities, showers, a camp store, fishing, and cable TV.

Less than five miles from the Streetsboro / Cleveland SE KOA is Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club. This par 71, 18-hole championship course stretches to 6,831 yards. Ellsworth Meadows is picturesque and challenging, and features rolling terrain, tree-lined contoured fairways with a nice mix of left and right doglegs, and undulating greens.

Nearby is Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which offers some very nice hiking areas. Visitors can also jump aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. The National Park Scenic excursion is a unique way to experience all the natural wonders of the park.

If you’re a football fan, don’t miss the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which opened in 1963. It’s located in Canton, Ohio, about 40 miles south of the Streetsboro KOA. If music is your thing, then head north to Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The HOF officially opened on Sept. 2, 1995, and celebrated with a blockbuster benefit concert at nearby Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

The Rock Hall continues to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to Cuyahoga County annually and plays a big role in the economy. In 2017, the Rock Hall had a total attendance of nearly 568,000. There is so much to see in the Rock Hall, including all of the Hall of Fame inductees, the British Invasion, and a special Elvis exhibit, and much more.

For more information on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, head over to their website. To learn more about the local KOA, visit CampgroundReviews.com.