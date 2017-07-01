RVing In The Heart Of Ohio’s Amish Country

0 SHARES 38 VIEWS Share Tweet

RVing through Ohio’s Amish country blends the past with the present. Evergreen Park RV Resort in Dundee offers one of the best settings for appreciating this bucolic country. Less than 50 miles south of Akron, Ohio, Evergreen Park is clearly one of the most popular RV resorts in the Buckeye State.

Opened in 2005, Evergreen Park features 87 sites and is spread out over 17 acres of rolling hills and picturesque vistas. Park amenities include water, sewer, cable TV, Wi-Fi, electric hookups, and plenty of paved sites. In addition, the campground has an indoor pool, hot tub, game room, laundromat, and more options for the young and young at heart. Whether it’s a buggy ride, friendly game of horseshoes, volleyball, basketball, or time in the exercise room, there is plenty to do at Evergreen Park RV Resort.

Horse drawn buggies are the iconic symbol of the Amish culture, and are readily seen throughout this part of Ohio. Just as popular are the many Amish furniture shops that feature a variety of handcrafted items. Strolling through these quality stores could take you weeks! Several of the area’s Amish-style restaurants should be on your menu as well. The Amish Door Restaurant, Der Dutchman Restaurant, Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, Dutch Valley Restaurant, and Rebecca’s Bistro all serve some form of Amish fare.

Of the area’s several golf courses, the Elms Country Club in nearby North Lawrence features a 27-hole public golf facility with three distinct nine-hole tracks: The Back Course, The Middle Course, and The Front Course. The Elms Country Club originally was designed and built as a private facility in the 1920s. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations that have transformed it into a thoroughly modern golf course while still maintaining the classic style of its origin.

The 27-hole facility has a renovated clubhouse that includes a bar, snack bar, locker room, and pro shop. The courses were built on rolling terrain and water comes into play on several holes. All three courses have wide open tree-lined fairways and small but challenging greens. The Elms is also home to the annual Tigertown Open, a 65-year-old golf tournament that has the largest one-day payout of any golf tournament in Ohio.

The Back Course at Elms Country Club plays to a par-36 and maximum distance of 3,004 yards.

The Middle Course at Elms Country Club plays to a par-37 and maximum distance of 3,652 yards.

The Front Course at Elms Country Club plays to a par-35 and maximum distance of 3,158 yards.

For more information, check out Evergreen Park on RV Park Reviews and Elms Country Club on their website here.