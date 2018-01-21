Visit These Places Near Washington’s State Capital

0 SHARES 38 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Camping and golfing in Washington’s state capital of Olympia is convenient with Riverbend Campground and the nearby Eagles Pride Golf Course.

Set on the picturesque Nisqually River a few minutes from Interstate 5, Riverbend Campground offers nearly 80 spaces and all the necessary amenities. The pet-friendly facility has 30/50 amp electrical, laundry facilities, showers, a playground, convenience store, boat ramp, and a clubhouse that includes a library, games, and TV. Fish the Nisqually River for Rainbow or Cutthroat trout, or try landing a King, Coho, or Chum salmon.

Nearby is the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, a five square mile wildlife preserve. The wildlife refuge is home to the Nisqually River Delta, which has the unique status as Washington’s largest relatively undisturbed estuary. More than 20,000 birds, made up of 275 different migrating species, use the freshwater marshes and grasslands for breeding, resting, or wintering.

When it’s time for golf, Eagles Pride Golf Course is right down the street from Riverbend Campground. The 27-hole facility is part of Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army and Air Force Base that’s open to the public. With its impressive design and perfectly groomed layout, this 27-hole championship course features exceptional greens, manicured fairways, and forgiving rough, with tee boxes designed for all levels of play.

Open year-round, Eagles Pride converts to the original 18-hole layout in early November, and then expands to its 27-hole configuration in late March.

The military golf course has a rich history, dating to 1929 when it was first constructed. In 1938-1940, a professionally-designed Work Projects Administration (WPA) 18-hole course and clubhouse replaced the original track.

This course contributed to troop morale during World War II, and many soldiers learned to play golf here. Today, soldiers and non-soldiers alike enjoy this popular golf course that is one of the best in the state.

While visiting the area, be sure to spend a little time in Olympia, which is just 15 minutes south on I-5. Explore the inviting Capitol Campus area and the state capitol building, which is open to the public.

A local farmer’s market is popular year round. For a great meal and fabulous view of Tumwater Falls on the Deschutes River, stop for lunch or dinner at Falls Terrace Restaurant, located about five minutes south of Olympia in Tumwater.

You can read more about Riverbend Campground on RV Park Reviews. For more information on the Olympia area, visit experienceolympia.com.