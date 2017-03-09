Turn Your Part-Time RV Into a Full-time Home in Five Easy Steps

3 SHARES 104 VIEWS Share Tweet

Turning your part-time RV into a full-time home is a work in progress when you’re new to this way of life. You’ll need time to discover what home goods help you feel comfortable wherever your wheels are parked. Everyone has different needs but in general here are five popular RV upgrades that can make or break your full-timing experience.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a new RVer or an experienced camper. Living in your RV is totally different than vacationing in it. After you ditch your sticks-and-bricks lifestyle, you’ll be more comfortable if make these five moves to upgrade your home.

Upgrade Your RV Mattress

Many RV manufacturers cut corners in the weirdest places. For instance, RV bed mattresses are usually made of cheaper materials than regular domestic bed mattresses. Don’t wait until your back is achy to upgrade your RV mattress. When you’re ready to full-time, invest in the cost of a better RV mattress. You can buy a better RV mattress for as little as $500 – far cheaper than the one you’d buy for your stick house.

Install RV Step Stabilizer Jack

RV steps take a beating whether you have a class A motorcoach or a travel trailer. From the occasional curbside scrape that loosens welds on the step assembly, to your heavy-set friends who make your rig rock and roll whenever they come inside, RV steps wear out with full-time use. Purchase a RV step stabilizer jack for as little as $20. Without one, your stairs will eventually sag enough to require a replacement.

Install a Better RV Shower Head

You can’t compare a typical RV shower headto its domestic counterpart. The chintzy plastic used to make factory-installed RV shower heads make them feel like something used to bathe a child’s doll. Their meager water flow is hardly powerful enough to lather up and rinse. After just a few years of use the cheap components of your RV shower head will break, so why not invest in quality RV shower head now? You’ll start every day feeling as clean as you did when you lived in a sticks-and-bricks house.

High Powered Vacuum

RVers are closer to nature than ever. This means that all of earth’s splendors from dust to gravel tend to come in our front doors faster than ever. The dirt and fur of full-time RVing pets multiplies before you can ever get around to brushing them. A high quality, high-powered vacuum that picks up dirt in one swipe can make your full-timing experience more comfortable and clean.

Roam with Reliable Internet Access

Reliable internet access is critical whether you just use it to check in with grand kids or work on the road. Unfortunately the unreliable nature of RV park internet wifi signals means that you’ll always need to have a way to get online. Most full-time RVers get online through their cell phone companies. They use a wireless hot spot device that’s billed to their cell phone plan. Those who enjoy off-grid dry camping purchase RV satellite internet systems, which have varying costs for hardware and access.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to turn your part-time RV into a full-time home. Even just a few investments can make the difference between feeling like a grungy camper to living like everyone else. Only you’ll feel better because you can move your home whenever you want.