Patio Mat to the Rescue!

Most RVs have two things in common, tires and a patio mat. Sooner or later the tires and/or those items associated with them that spin (brakes, wheels, bearings, etc) will fail you, which should be considered just part of the adventure known as RVing. When this happens, your RV patio mat can come in very handy. Spread out your patio mat in front of the tire / wheel assembly needing attention and then drive the RV onto the mat leaving enough room for you to kneel next to or crawl under the RV while accessing the item needing attention. The mat makes a great working surface in the dirt, mud or gravel. Not only does it keep you clean, but it also makes it easier to keep track of your tools and small parts that you will inevitably drop. When tire / wheel troubles overwhelm you on hot asphalt, don’t despair, your RV mat serves as a great insulator between you and the hot asphalt. Once you have completed your repair, just drive off the mat, give it a shake, fold it up and return it to its storage location in the RV. I once needed to adjust the brakes on all four wheels of my travel trailer. By laying my mat perpendicular to the trailer, I was able to drive onto it with plenty of room to access the back of all four brake assemblies without repositioning the trailer. It was fast, easy and I stayed clean! So next time your RV doesn’t want to roll / stop as it should, remember the trusty RV mat stored in your RVs compartment. It can be your best friend in times of trouble.