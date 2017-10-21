Where To RV And Golf In The Heart Of Pennsylvania

1 SHARES 21 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Mill Race Golf & Camping Resort offers 100 sites and a picturesque 18-hole championship golf course in the heart of Pennsylvania. Located about halfway between Williamsport and Wilkes-Barre in the small village of Benton, Mill Race Golf & Camping Resort bills itself as the Keystone State’s only golf and camping resort.

Featuring three-season golfing, the par 70 course measures just under 6,000 yards, but will test and challenge players of all skill levels. Wide, professionally manicured fairways and impeccably-maintained greens provide the perfect rewards for well-played shots. Nestled in one of Pennsylvania’s most scenic areas, Mill Race Golf & Camping Resort also offers an informal atmosphere in the Sandtrap Bar & Grill.

The resort’s pet-friendly camping offers no size limit on RVs, pull-through sites, and full-service utilities including 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, and bathhouses.

In addition to golfing, visitors can also enjoy hiking, fishing, biking, and even horseback riding nearby. A short day trip option is a visit to Ricketts Glen State Park to view the majestic waterfalls and other natural wonders this area offers.

Another popular outing is Knoebels Amusement Park, about 30 miles south of Mill Race Golf & Camping Resort.

Knoebels is America’s largest free-admission amusement park. You can experience family rides or thrill rides, learn about the local area through the Knoebels Carousel Museum or Knoebels History Museum, or enjoy learning about the country’s national bird by visiting the Bald Eagle Habitat.

One of the highlights of this park is Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course. This regulation 18-hole golf course boasts 4 sets of tees appealing to players of all ability.

The semi-private club is a par 71 golf course that stretches to 6,247 yards from the tips. There are 37 strategically placed bunkers throughout the course along with 14 ponds.

Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course has been part of the Amusement Resort since 2007. Designed by Steven Jepko, Sr., the Three Ponds Golf Course opened its doors in 1967 as a 9-hole facility built on farmland owned by the Jepko Family.

At that time, the 9-hole course consisted of “Three Ponds.” In 1972, the family expanded the course to 18 holes. To date, the original front nine still includes those original three ponds. History aside, this is a scenic and challenging course not to be missed.

For more information on Knoebel’s Amusement Park, check out their website here. You can also read more about Mill Race Golf & Camping Resort on RVParkReviews.com.