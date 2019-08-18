Go Camping & Golfing In Peoria, Illinois

0 SHARES 22 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

It’s been years since the question “Will it play in Peoria?” had any validity. This famous idiom was often employed to determine whether a product or show would find success in Middle America. Today, however, the question should be, “When will you play (golf) in Peoria?”

This vibrant city has 11 golf courses as well as many attractions for the whole family. It is located about 70 miles north of the Illinois state capital, Springfield, and three hours from Chicago.

One of those golf courses is Weaver Ridge Golf Club. This immaculate 18-hole track stretches to exactly 7,000 yards and plays to a par 72. Elevation changes are numerous throughout the course, and each hole offers a different and challenging look. Greens, fairways, and tee boxes are always in good shape.

RVers can enjoy the comfort of Carl Spindler Campground & Marina, which is set on the banks of the Illinois River. This pet-friendly campground offers 78 sites, 50 of those featuring 50-amp electrical. Other amenities include water, sewer, WiFi, restrooms, showers, and a playground.

The campground is located within the Fon du Lac Park District, which offers lots of additional activities like the Fon du Lac Farm Park, a petting zoo for kids. There are also two additional golf courses run by the park district.

In addition to exploring the various golf courses in town, Peoria offers the incredible Peoria Zoo. Other attractions include The Museum Block, which features the Riverfront Museum, Dome Planetarium, and Caterpillar World Visitors Center. During the Christmas season, lots of visitors flock to Peoria for the annual Peoria Santa Claus Parade, which is the oldest holiday parade in America.

Caterpillar World Visitors Center offers a fascinating look at the company, the iron, and the people making sustainable progress possible around the world. Strolling through the Caterpillar Heritage Gallery, visitors can reflect on the past and enjoy a journey through time.

A few examples include helping build San Francisco’s famed cable car system, the construction of the Three Gorges Dam in China, along with the widening of the Panama Canal to name a few.

For more information about the Peoria area visit https://www.peoria.org/. You can also learn more about Carl Spindler Campground on Campground Reviews.