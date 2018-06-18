These RVers Are Traveling The U.S. To Help Dogs Find New Homes

42 SHARES 122 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Two guys and their six rescue dogs are driving across the US in a unique Class C RV to help bring awareness to local animal shelters. Lee Asher and his friend/videographer Luke started The Asher House after a successful Kickstarter campaign with the goal of finding a new home for 48+ dogs across the lower 48 states.

“We travel from state to state setting up events, working closely with the local animal shelter/humane society where they bring adoptable dogs to showcase to the attendees of the event, ideally the dogs that have been there the longest.” The Asher House describes, “We then pay for the adoption and provide a months supply of MyOllie dog food.”

Lee, Luke, and their six dogs—Callie, Lillie, Bo-bo, Molly, Stella, and Butters are also creating unique content on their adventures across the country. Their photos and videos are shared with their Kickstarter supporters through Christmas cards, adventure calendars, t-shirts, and photo books. You can also see some of their work on their website and on their Instagram and Youtube channel.

So far, they have already covered the East Coast and most of the Southern states. They have upcoming events scheduled for summer 2018 in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.

Beginning in July 2018, they will also be selling and shipping whole plant-based CBD hemp oil that both you and your pet can ingest. It has many benefits such as:

Reduces inflammation and pain

Lowers blood sugar levels

Increases cognitive function

Helps with controlling seizures

Inhibits cancer cell growth

Reduces nausea and stimulates appetite

Combats degenerative diseases

Reduces stress and anxiety and much more

A large portion of the proceeds will go towards their rescue mission and adoption fees. You can also make contributions to their great cause on their website here.

You may also like: This Mobile Vet Cares For Animals Across Alaska