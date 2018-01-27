Camp & Golf In Pinehurst, North Carolina

0 SHARES 13 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Offering roughly 600 golf courses throughout the state, North Carolina is one of the top golf destinations in the country. Not only does the Tar Heel State offer great golf and matching weather, RV options are plentiful, too.

Located 90 miles east of Charlotte and 70 miles south of Raleigh, Pinehurst is synonymous with golf, and legendary course architect Donald Ross, who called the area home for 50 years. Founded in 1895 in the heart of the North Carolina Sandhills, Pinehurst Resort is an unparalleled destination featuring nine world-class golf courses, an award-winning spa, three historic hotels, tennis, and other recreational activities.

In addition to the nine championship golf courses, The Cradle, a nine-hole short course, recently opened. Designed by golf architect Gil Hanse, The Cradle features holes ranging from 56 to 127 yards. Mere steps from the Resort Clubhouse is the same area where in 1898 Dr. Leroy Culver carved the first nine holes out of the sand. Over the next century, Pinehurst came to be referred to as the Cradle of American Golf.

There’s a lot to explore in and around Pinehurst, and if you plan to play all of the courses, River Camp USA in nearby Piney Creek is a good choice for parking your RV. This peaceful and pristine campground is set right on the New River.

The pet-friendly facility offers 60 sites, many pull-throughs, water, sewer, and 30/50 amp electrical. Visitors can also enjoy many outdoor activities including canoeing, fishing, hiking, or biking to name a few. The country store has snacks, beverages, including beer and wine, ice, firewood, fishing supplies, bait, and limited groceries.

Pinehurst Resort also offers numerous golf-related activities, like posing for a photo with the famous Putter Boy statue, which is also a sundial.

While most think of Pinehurst as an iconic golf destination, the Village of Pinehurst actually preceded the first golf course in Pinehurst. Explore the historic homes and charming streets of the Village of Pinehurst in the comfort of a horse-drawn carriage.

Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed Central Park, created the Village to mirror a New England-style village with winding paths that encourage exploration. The carriage seats four comfortably.

Pinehurst No. 2, which has hosted three previous U.S. Open championships, will again host the U.S. Open in 2024.

For more information on Pinehurst Resort, visit their website Pinehurst.com. You can also read more about River Camp USA on RV Park Reviews.