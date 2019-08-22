How to Find Private Lake Tahoe Campsites for RVs

1 SHARES 32 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

California’s Sierra Nevada mountains offer some of the best camping in the nation. But these days, it seems every RVer knows it. Finding secluded, private Lake Tahoe campsites for RVs can be challenging, but not if you pack a copy of Lake Tahoe Camping with Privacy by Kimberly and Patrick Wilkes.

Hot off the press and ready to show you the road to a secluded getaway, Lake Tahoe Camping with Privacy is an exceptional directory for any RVer headed to the Sierras. The Wilkes’ sent us a press copy of their latest must-have directory for RVers seeking private Lake Tahoe campsites.

If you love camping in the Golden State or plan on doing some, here’s why it’s a must-have addition to your RVing library.

A Unique Look at Private Lake Tahoe Campsites for RVs

The end of first-come-first-served campsites is happening throughout the U.S. This forces campers to make reservations without knowing much about what they’re getting.

Sure, you can consult Internet RV campground reviews to get a clearer picture of what to expect. But these reviews are subjective and full of personal bias. The Wilkes private RV camping directories offer a distinctly different perspective than any other resource. Readers enjoy a solidly objective review of potential campgrounds as well as an in-depth critique of each campsite at that location. Committing to a reservation has never been easier in the territory they cover.

What’s a “private campsite”?

Just like the Wilkes’ first book, “Eastern Sierra and Death Valley Camping with Privacy,” this latest guide fills in the gaps of campground directories on the Internet. Instead of just listing whether or not a campground has RV hookups, the Wilkes offer an impartial look at each campsite’s privacy rating factors.

This book features the most detailed information about 3,280 campsites in 82 Sierra Nevada campgrounds. It includes those operated by state, federal or public utilities. The locations include:

Lake Tahoe

Truckee

Boca, Stampede, Prosser Reservoirs

Carson Pass

Sly Park Recreation Area

Cosumnes River

Bear Valley

Highway 88

Hope Valley

Blue Lakes

Markleeville

Kyburz

Union Valley Reservoir

Ice House Reservoir

Loon Lake

Gerle Creek Reservoir

Donner Pass, Yuba Pass

Within these beautiful regions, the Wilkes use a letter scale from A to C- to assess each campsite’s worthiness on the privacy scale. To make the best grades, the most private campsites must:

Be far enough away from neighboring sites that are not intrusive

Have vegetation on one or more sides to block the view of any neighbors

Include a natural feature such as a hill or rocks that obscures the view of other sites

Feel private and peaceful, especially compared to other sites in the campground.

You won’t get this kind of detail anywhere else

Using their boots on the ground research mode, the Wilkes share more RV rating criteria than anywhere else. They do it by personally reviewing each campsite as much as possible to include the most accurate information about what to expect, especially for RVers.

For instance, they critique and rate the privacy of each campsite’s driveway (parking pad), as well as the campsite itself. “That way you’ll know what you’re seeing when you look out the windows of your camper,” they explain.

Other important details make life easier for RVers in this new book, including what kind of camping vehicle works best for each campsite. Since they consider RVs to be any rig that measures 30-feet or longer, you will know if your rig is appropriate for the campsite.

As a bonus, the authors share recreation tips for exploring the region around each campground. Hiking trails, restaurants and stores are featured too.

Lake Tahoe Camping With Privacy is Indispensable

It seems like every day another campground review website appears on the Internet. But few, if any, include facts gathered from authors who have stood on the campsite parking pads, or assessed the scenery and privacy.

In this world of campground overcrowding, the Wilkes’ are onto something. Nowhere else can you find so many important details about a location that will make or break your precious recreation time.

To learn more about the Wilkes and Lake Tahoe Camping with Privacy, visit their website CampingWithPrivacy.com.