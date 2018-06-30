Free Things To Do In Raleigh, North Carolina

0 SHARES 19 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

North Carolina’s capital city of Raleigh is worth a visit any time of year. To explore the area, consider staying just west of town at North Carolina State Fairgrounds Campground, which has 350 sites.

The NC State Fairgrounds Campground offers full hookups including 30/50 amp electricity, sewer, water, and Wi-Fi. Reservations are not taken; it’s on a first come, first serve basis, unless it’s a large group. You can make advance group reservations by contacting the fairgrounds at (919) 839-4501 prior to arrival.

This large campground is open year-round, though the entire month of October is reserved for the annual state fair and no camping is allowed during that time.

With dozens of golf courses throughout the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill-Research Triangle area, the opportunities for year-round golfing are endless.

One of the popular tracks is North Carolina State University’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course, which is the only collegiate course designed by golf legend Arnold Palmer. The par 72 stretches to 7,358 yards from the championship tees, a true test for the scratch golfer.

If you are looking for a few things to do in Raleigh, check out the Visit Raleigh website where they’ve compiled a list of 40 free things to do in the area. This impressive list will keep you busy for a week or so, and includes such things as parks, museums, historical places, markets, and gardens. A few examples include:

From dawn to dusk, you can visit the 164-acre Ann and Jim Goodnight Museum Park. Blended throughout its trail system, visitors can explore more than a dozen commissioned works of art. The trails are connected to the Capital Area Greenway System, and designed for walking, cycling, and jogging.

Adjacent to the park is the North Carolina Museum of Art that features more than a dozen galleries holding works from around the world and a variety of art types. Admission is free, but there are fees for specific programs, exhibitions, and large tours.

The JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University contains an incredible collection of more than 6,000 trees and shrubs from around the world. It includes numerous themed gardens, extensive plant collections, and more.

For more information on the Tar Heel State Capital, head to VisitRaleigh.com. You can also see what RVers are saying about the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Campground on RV Park Reviews.