Must-Visit Places In Raleigh, North Carolina

Located less than 20 miles south of Raleigh, NC, Coopers RV Park offers a great location for exploring the many offerings in the Tar Heel State capital and its environs. Featuring 69 spaces, Coopers RV Park offers full hookups including 30/50 amp electrical, water, and sewer, with cable TV and Wi-Fi available. The paved streets within this quiet park make for a comfortable atmosphere, as do the large patio areas at each site.

Best attractions in Raleigh

A few miles down the road is the pristine 18-hole Pine Hollow Golf Club, one of several quality courses in the Raleigh area. Designed by Maurice Brackett and Bob Moore, Pine Hollow initially opened for play in 1968. The course was renovated in 2001 by JMP Golf Design. Today, the par-71 Pine Hollow Golf Club measures 6,508 yards from the back tees. The manageable length of the golf course and affordable anytime rates, make Pine Hollow a good choice for visitors.

A must-visit is the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in nearby Raleigh. Welcoming 1.2 million visitors annually, it is the oldest established museum in North Carolina and the largest in the southeastern U.S. The variety of displays and free admission make this a no-brainer destination.

One of the gems of Raleigh is the Historic Oakwood neighborhood that features hundreds of nineteenth-century homes in a variety of architectural styles. It is so ornate that it’s been added to the National Register of Historic Places and also Raleigh’s first local Historic District.

During the spring, members of the public are offered walking tours at some of the private gardens followed by a Victorian tea. In December, the annual candlelight tour allows visitors a glimpse inside some of the properties and how they are furnished.

With quiet streets lined with sidewalks and trees, Historic Oakwood is an ideal place for a walking tour during an afternoon visit. A printed copy of the online Walking Tour brochure can be obtained at the Capital Area Visitor Center.

For more information about the area click on www.visitraleigh.com/. You can also learn more about Coopers RV Park on CampgroundReviews.com.