These Runaway Trailer Wrecks Were Avoidable

When you’re driving down the highway, how do you know if that trailer ahead of you is safely secured to its tow vehicle? The answer is you don’t, until you see it come loose on the freeway. Runaway trailer wrecks are common and often deadly. Here’s one incident filmed by a lucky driver who lived to tell about it:
Each year hundreds of drivers are injured or killed by runaway trailer wrecks. From flatbed trailers that come loose to unsafe RV toads, many drivers neglect to take safety precautions to avoid horrible fatal towing accidents. The good news is you can prevent a runaway trailer wreck with three cheap and fast trailer towing tips.
Runaway Trailer Wrecks are Avoidable with Three Simple Towing Rules
Don’t skip safety chains
Trailer towing laws vary across the U.S. For example not all states require the use of safety chains on trailers. Among those that do, drivers can use any chains they want because there’s no national standard on the rating of safety chains. This cheap safety implement is the only backup system that prevents a runaway trailer.
For ultimate insurance when towing a trailer, secure it with towing safety chains manufactured by towing specialists. A trailer towing shop can help you find the right trailer safety chain setup to stay safe on the road. You’ll also want to follow these towing tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
When connected, safety chains should have some slack to permit sharp turns but should not drag on the road. In addition, they should cross under the trailer tongue to help prevent the tongue from dropping to the road in the event the trailer separates from the tow vehicle.
Always connect with the right ball hitch
Trailer hitch balls are the critical connection between a trailer and tow vehicle. With a proper hitch ball size, the trailer can safely pivot without incident. If the hitch ball size isn’t compatible with the trailer in tow, any bump or pothole can jostle the connection loose. The result is often a devastating accident.
To avoid a runaway trailer wreck, confirm your hitch ball size. First examine your trailer’s tongue, coupler or frame. Look for a stamped plate that indicates: a) maximum weight capacity and b) a number between 1-7/8″, 2″, and 2-5/16″ stamped onto it (the required ball hitch diameter). Confirm that your trailer hitch ball matches the diameter and meets or exceeds the stated gross trailer weight capacity.
Distribute your cargo evenly
Is your cargo spaced evenly around the trailer? If not your trailer will carry an uneven load and the shifting weight will make it susceptible to a trailer sway wreck. Always keep approximately 60 percent of your cargo directly in front of the axle. Evenly space your cargo around the trailer and keep a low center of gravity to maintain stability.
Whether you have a simple flatbed trailer or a 30′ bumper pull RV home on wheels the principles are the same. Safety comes first when hitching up or your next trip could be your last.
Comments
Lee Ensminger says
What was that dolly wheel device in the photo illustrating proper hitch ball size? Thanks!
Brian says
It’s sort of a “helper” wheel, not used in a safe towing configuration. I have no idea why the author would choose a photo with this device when any other photo of any trailer hitch would work, and not cause confusion.
Steve Fennell says
Hi Brian,
You are correct any image would have worked. Just to clarify, the image in question is pertaining to the ball hitch only. It was used to illustrate that portion of the story (as indicated by the arrow graphic). But thanks for your input and for pointing this out.
Joe says
By using that the helper wheel picture, you’re implying that it is safe to use. Those things just give a false sense of security and let people think overloading the truck is safe. You really need to find another picture or just go without.
Brian says
Keeping cargo load low is good, but evenly spacing it around the trailer, from end to end, is bad. If mass is concentrated near the centre of the trailer, stability is better.
Joe says
You want the trailer tongue weight to be 10% to 15% of the toral trailer weight. So, spreading it out evenly is not always right especially with an RV since there are designated storage areas and not everything weighs the same. It’s best to get a loaded RV weighed including tongue weight if you are inexperienced with towing to verify everything is correct.
Marty G says
That dolly is used when the tow vehicle can’t sustain the tongue weight. They are designed for the highway. Go way back to Lucy and Dezi’s movie, Long, Long Trailer. They used one!
Brian says
About the movie:
First, that was a movie, not an illustration of safe towing practices in the real world. Second, even the movie was released in 1953. Finally, the point of the movie was that everything went wrong… like other Lucy shows.
If the tow vehicle is inadequate, adding this piece of junk is not the solution.
Thomas Seim says
The importance of properly sized and secured safety chains cannot be overstated. You will only appreciate this after you witness what happens if a trailer comes loose, as I have. At the time, I didn’t know to cross the chains and the tongue dropped to the roadway. The impact caused the tongue to violently rebound until the chains came tight, at which point the tongue dropped back down and the cycle repeated. Ultimately, this bucking action broke both chains and the trailer was totally free. The airflow around the motorhome caused the trailer to pull out into the on-coming lane (I was on a two-lane road with on-coming traffic). I cannot express the sinking feeling you have when you are being passed by your OWN TRAILER! Somehow the traffic managed to pull over to the side of the road, but their car got sideswiped by the trailer. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.