New RV Kitchen Gear Makes Cleanup, Storage Easy

Cooking in RV kitchens takes organization and tidiness. Without these two habits you’re likely to end up with a messy galley and permanent wear and tear that detract from the resale value of your RV.

To keep your RV kitchen as good looking as possible, check out these new cooking products.

Stove Wrap Range and Cooktop Stove Liner

If you’ve ever sold your used RV, you know that cleaning up the kitchen is the biggest chore of them all. Once you scrape off the grime and grease of past camping trips, it becomes very clear that your old RV kitchen stove is one of the most beat-up looking parts of the kitchen.

But now, a new product called the Stove Wrap Range and Cooktop Stove Liner will add new life to any old RV stove – or preserve the shiny, unused stove in the brand-new RV you just purchased.

No more RV stovetop clean up

Forget trying to preserve your RV stovetop by laying down sheets of messy aluminum foil. This old solution doesn’t protect well and it certainly doesn’t last long either. Finally, the Stove Wrap Liner is the answer.

It’s such a simple device, you have to wonder why nobody thought of it before. Made of non-flammable, reusable material, the Stove Wrap is a liner that will protect your stovetop from cooking messes, leaving a shiny new surface underneath.

Position the pre-cut Stove Wrap over the burner heads of any three-burner cooktop, including Atwood and Suburban ranges. You’ll see that each corner has a pre-drilled hole where the feet of your stove’s grate will settle into and keep the Stove Wrap in place.

Remove the Stove Wrap after cooking, toss it in the washing machine and watch your kitchen disasters go down the drain for good. You can use Stove Wrap over and over again for years of camping and RVing fun.

Stove Wrap Key Features

Catches Drips, Spills and Splatters

Eliminates Hard To Clean Burnt On Messes

Pre-cut and Sewn To Fit

Washable and Reusable

Non-Flammable Material

Cover Up Stained and Blemished Stove Tops

Collapsible silicone space savers

If you’re like most RVers, kitchen storage space is a premium. Thankfully new silicone materials are making collapsible kitchen products the de-facto choice for living in small places.

Although the health hazards of baking with silicone are debatable, most people agree that when using silicone kitchen products at lower temperatures, it’s is a perfectly safe material in any kitchen.

One of our favorites is the Better Houseware Collapsible Tea Kettle.

Silicone and stainless steel

5-cup, 40-ounce capacity

For use on gas and electric stove tops

Collapses for storage

