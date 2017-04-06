Tips for the Best Campgrounds in the West from RV Life Experts

3 SHARES 157 VIEWS Share Tweet

The ideal way to learn about the best campgrounds in the west is to pack up the RV and go experience them yourself. However if you’re still in the trip planning stages, it pays to research other RVer’s experiences about the area. The RV Life archives feature decades of expert insight about campgrounds in California, Idaho and the Canadian Rockies. These are just four of the many comprehensive travelogues you’ll find here.

RV Life Writers Share Tips for the Best Campgrounds in the West

RVing gives you so many choices for luxury or primitive camping in comfort. Check out these great getaways chosen by RV Life writers.

Snowbird RVers Flock to Outdoor Resort in Indio

Winter is the high season for Outdoor Resort in Indio, California. If scorching triple-digit temperatures aren’t appealing, plan your snowbird season now. Billed as “The Ultimate Motor Coach Resort,” it’s an exclusive getaway that’s just for Class A motor coach owners. This a five-star resort has 419 lots for sale or rent. The entire property sits on 45 lushly landscaped acres with an upscale cafe, clubhouse and more. Former RV Life Editor Mike Ward writes that Outdoor Resort basks in spendor with lots that have “fully developed, modern outdoor kitchens with protective pergolas and cozy gazebos. Most oversized lots back onto an 18-hole private executive golf course that is open to unlimited play by resort residents at no added cost.” If this sounds like your ideal snowbird getaway, be sure to plan your season well in advance.

Head South for Nearby Camping and Stargazing in Borrego Springs

When getting away from it all appeals to you, head south from Outdoor Resort to go stargazing in Borrego Springs. That’s where you’ll find a laid-back community that truly loves astronomy. For example, The Springs at Borrego RV Resort has an Astronomy Park on the premises. Guests can stare into the night sky through an 11-inch telescope and help from astronomers. It also has a nine-hole golf course and driving range, pickle ball courts, hot mineral baths, a saltwater swimming pool, and a 1,000-seat amphitheater for big-name concerts. The Springs at Borrego is a perfect astronomy paradise under the stars.

Go North for a Cool Summer in Idaho’s Rugged Wilderness

Cool off this summer in Idaho’s rugged wilderness region known as the Sawtooths. In her RV Life travelogue about Idaho’s Ponderosa State Park in McCall, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Yankee Fork areas RVing travel writer Mary Trimble shares expert. If you go, you may also find that Idaho leaves unforgettable memories in your heart. She writes:

This was the absolute highlight of our trip. . . Through our binoculars we saw about a dozen pronghorn antelope grazing and watched a couple of youngsters butt heads in a playful tussle, while their indulgent mothers stood by. In the late afternoon a thunder and lightning storm streaked over the mountains, bringing with it alarming gusts of wind, giving us an exhilarating—even anxious—few minutes, and cooling off the land.

The Majesty of the Canadian Rockies

You’ll think you landed in Switzerland when you make the trek north to experience the majesty of the Canadian Rockies. When author Doug Imberi traveled to Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper he knew the trip was worth the effort. “There is no doubt about the majestic blend of heaven and earth as you travel the mountain highways through these Canadian national parks,” he wrote. The area also contains some of the best campgrounds in the west such as Banff’s Tunnel Mountain campground. With over 1,100 spots for tents and RVs, vacationers enjoy larger than usual campsites with privacy. Best of all campground fees are lower than in the U.S. for developed or primitive spots.

Don’t leave home without researching your destination campground ahead of time. The RV Life archives make it easy. Just use the “SEARCH” box in the top right corner of our site and you’re halfway there!