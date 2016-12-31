Grappling with RV Park Bans on Vehicle Maintenance

0 SHARES 1 VIEWS Share Tweet

The road life isn’t always a breeze. For example, it’s not uncommon to pull into RV parks that prohibit guests from doing simple tasks like oil changes and RV washing. As a full-timer, RV park bans on maintenance or even vehicle repairs is one of the most biggest hassles that we encounter.

Full-timers Grapple with RV Park Bans on Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance

Park owners definitely have the right to make their own rules and implement RV parks bans on maintenance. After all, not every RVer can be trusted to keep a clean site when doing things like changing oil. One spill at a campsite could put the spot out of the rental pool and cause the business to lose money. Also, when someone wants to wash their rig, can they really be trusted not to waste precious water?

I agree that RV park bans on vehicle repairs and maintenance is common sense. Unfortunately, when you’re a full-timer, finding time and the space to perform these chores is difficult. Even when you have plenty of notice to schedule them, RV maintenance on the road is an ordeal.

For instance, when black streaks start showing on my fifth wheel I cringe. That’s because coordinating the day and location to wash my house is a real chore. Although there are great spring cleaning tips for RVers (which we utilize) we find that these tasks must coincide with our driving plans due to some campgrounds that have RV park bans on maintenance. Also, finding a car wash with adequate clearance and turnaround space is tough when you’re trying to do it in advance.

As a full-time RVer, sometimes you just have to get around these obstacles. There’s been a few times when we’ve blatantly ignored rules with campgrounds that have these types of RV park bans. For example, our sewer valve broke once while hooked up at a RV park in Georgia. We had no choice but to ignore the RV park’s ban on vehicle repairs. First, we lined up everything for the job. Then we performed the task as quickly and quietly as possible.

Discovering Full-timer Friendly RV Parks

A year after that incident, we needed emergency brake work when checking into The Lost Alaskan RV park in Alpine, Texas. It was a Sunday and not a single repair shop was open. In an amazing turn of events, the good people at the Lost Alaskan offered a solution for us.

When they became aware of our predicament, they said “Oh no problem. Just pull your RV over to our shop area and do the work there.” Our brake job was done in no time at all thanks to their generosity. A dedicated area where guests can do these activities without fear of reprisal is a great business move in my opinion.

Just two other RV parks we’ve enjoyed have DIY areas like this. There’s the Fountain of Youth Spa in Niland, California that has a coin-operated RV washing area and a free dog wash, too. The other park is Jojoba Hills SKP Resort in Aguanga, California. Its auto shop consists of an enormous garage where even temporary guests can do any work necessary on their rigs.

If you’re considering a life on the road, take this as a warning. Full-timing isn’t always as easy at it seems. Yet, it’s definitely worth the few challenges that pop up on the road.