RV Solar Power Pros and Cons, Part 1

Many new full-time RVers hit the road without solar power systems on their rig for two big reasons:
- Many new full-timers don’t know if they will enjoy the lifestyle enough to commit to investing more money into it.
- Others don’t have experience dry camping and aren’t even sure if they’ll like it.
Waiting to invest in RV solar power seems like a smart move if you fall into either of those two categories. But if you’re like my husband and I, and you already know you enjoy getting off the beaten path and deep into the woods or far into the desert, paying for a good RV solar power system before you hit the road is a better idea.
Still undecided? Here’s my list of RV Solar Power Pros and Cons, as requested by one RV Life blog reader. Keep in mind I’m not a RV solar expert, but I have absorbed a ton of information by observing how my husband has dealt with our systems over the last eight years as full-time RVers.
Top 3 RV Solar Power Cons
RV solar power can be expensive.
Well, let me back up; a cheap system that costs, say less than $1000, is definitely helpful but it’s probably not going to power everything you need to be comfortable. Our first system (about $1800 back in 2008) wasn’t large enough for us, even after we made a few upgrades. When it came time for a new-to-us RV, we made sure to invest enough in RV solar to power all of the items we feel make our lives comfortable and productive. Keep in mind, we don’t have television but we do have a mobile satellite Internet system, which is a big energy hog. Everyone has different power needs.
I was especially surprised that the cost of our robust system (around $3700) was about the same as it would have been eight years ago. Unlike domestic home solar power systems, RV solar pricing hasn’t decreased as much as I assumed.
In case you’re wondering, the main components of our new RV solar power system include:
- Renogy 100w Solar Panels (QTY: 5 = 500 watts total)
- Solar Boost SB3000 MPPT Charge Controller
- Blue Sky IPN Remote Display
- Xantrex ProWatt 2000 Pure Sine Wave Inverter
- Trojan T105-Plus 6v Batteries (QTY: 4)
- Automatic Transfer Relay Switch
RV solar power can be complicated.
Again, I preface this by saying that I have no tolerance for learning about electricity or any of the things you must do to plan for the right RV solar system, like performing an energy audit. You can pay someone to do it for you, or figure it out like my husband did. Once the system is installed, it’s pretty self-managing but occasional glitches do happen. You can read about my husbands RV solar observations, here.
RV Solar Requires Time to Recoup the Investment.
One of the reasons RV solar is awesome is that it can greatly reduce your camping fees, if not eliminate them altogether. Each season we head out to the Southwest for several months and we enjoy free camping on public lands while living off grid. Both times we decided to buy RV solar, it paid for itself in just a few months because we practically eliminated RV camping fees. However, that’s just us – we love dry camping and rarely stay in RV parks. Therefore, depending on the complexity of your RV solar system and how often you dry camp without hookups, you’ll need a hearty dose of patience while you wait to recoup the investment.
If you have a RV solar electric system, I’m really curious how my own list of RV solar cons compares with yours. Do my theories match up? Let me know below.
Now that we have a few of the negative cons of RV solar behind us, next week I will share my top three reasons why I know RV solar electric systems rock!
Comments
Carrie says
Thanks for the info. So does solar power replace a generator? I think we would be dry camping half the time. The other half, my husband would do some workamping jobs to secure a free site and hookups.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Great question, Carrie! No it doesn’t replace it since cloudy days do happen occasionally and you’ll need some extra juice to top off your batteries. We carry a Honda super-quiet genny in the truck and use it occasionally, usually if we’re working late into the night but that’s rare. With a good system, the genny is just back-up.
Patty & Doug says
Actually for us solar has replaced our generator. It really depends on individual needs.
JB says
Hi, How many 100W panels like yours do you think it would take to run my refrigerator 24/7, a TV about 5-8 hrs a day, laptop a couple hours a day, and maybe a small CD/stereo when TV isn;t on and fans.
Then if I add AC that would probably be an additional what, 100 wt panel?
Thanks!
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
JB, as I mentioned, the best way to find out your power consumption needs is to do an energy audit with your own appliances. Since everyone’s are different there’s no way I could guess. A solar expert probably could but not me. Sorry, wish I could help.
Thomas Seim says
It is highly unlikely that an RV solar power system will pay for itself. As already noted, you will need a backup generator anyhow, so no savings there. I installed a home solar system and carefully analyzed the payback period. Without the federal solar tax credit (which you may be able to get for your RV http://www.wholesalesolar.com/solar-information/federal-tax-credit) and the local production incentives (which you won’t be able to get) the payback period exceeded the expected lifetime of the system. In other words it is not economical. The payback period with just the federal tax credit is very marginal.
The economics for an RV are much worse than a home, where the system is used continuously year around. This is not the case for an RV, which is mostly used part time (unless you are the exceptional full timer).
Performing an energy audit is a difficult task at best. Just measuring instantaneous power draw is highly misleading because energy is power used OVER TIME. This requires monitoring power at short intervals over an entire day. One way to do it easily is to attach an energy meter to your battery system, such as the GT Power watt meter (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00ORGDQOK/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1). You can avoid high current battery connections by inserting this inline with your external battery charger; use your RV for a full day just on battery power (starting with fully charged batteries), then monitor how much energy is required to recharge the batteries.
I think solar systems make sense for those RVers that want to do extended boondocking and wish to be as self-sufficient as possible.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thanks for sharing your perspective Thomas. Since the article was written for my Full-time RVing blog, it was geared toward those who are considering the lifestyle. You summed things up quite well when you said “I think solar systems make sense for those RVers that want to do extended boondocking and wish to be as self-sufficient as possible.” This is exactly the way my husband and I like it. Our system has been incredibly economical for us: we’ve saved thousands in camping fees over the last nine years of full-timing, and as a bonus, we’ve only needed to buy one generator so far, the amazing Honda EU super quiet model. It cost about $800 at the time and is still going strong. Everyone’s camping preferences are different, but we can’t imagine full-timing without solar.
Charley says
You can actually do it without a back up generator. You simply need the correct solar system and WIRING. The WIRING is the biggest thing, if you can’t get the AMPs to the batteries you are simply wasting time putting up solar panels.
You will never be able to run an AC unit but everything else can be run. With a proper adjustable charge controller set at the correct settings, your battery bank will be full in less than a day. Even on cloudy days I watch my charger charge away.
I have 1 Kyocera 140 watt panel with a Morningstar Tristar 45 amp charge controller 2 Trojan T-105’s, heavy wire, and my batteries stay charged. I will be adding another panel, 2 more batteries, and an invertor later to run all the regular household stuff.
I live full time in a 37′ fifth wheel on ten acres and have for a year now.
Read https://handybobsolar.wordpress.com/the-rv-battery-charging-puzzle-2/
This guy boondocks full time and doesn’t ever run a Genset.
Rob b. says
I have six 145 watt panels on my rv, this winter we are adding two more and rewiring them in a 24 volt configuration. With four l16 6 volt batteries in series, 24 volts and a 3500 watt inverter, I prefer outback units. We do not have any issues with power. This system runs the microwave, refrigerator and sattalite tv. It also powers the rest of the DC appliances in the rv.
Larry Lee says
I have 2 Kyocera 140 watt panels wired in series through a Morningstar 45 amp MPPT controller. Biggest advantage to system is keeping batteries fully charged while unit is in storage as we only travel about 6 months each year.
Thomas Seim says
That is $1000 in equipment, not counting installation. If you are only concerned with draining your batteries while in storage put in a battery disconnect switch for $10 (which is what I did):
https://www.amazon.com/Post-Battery-Master-Disconnect-Switch/dp/B001N729FS/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1477175945&sr=8-1&keywords=battery+turn+off+switch
Carl Bilodeau says
Base on my expérience a RV should have between 500 to 900watts. Understand 500 watts you will still need a generator.
If you shop around on small ads you should pays 0.80$ to 1$ per watts for the panels. À true mppt controller is 0.50$ per watts. A true sine inverter is 450$ to 600$. I paid a total of 1800$cad for my very powerful 860watt system. Did everything myself.
I have two 300 watts panels + one 255 watts panels. My inverter is a 2000w but should have put bigger since IT is limit for my microwave.
Mike says
Is there an RV available today with sufficient solar capacity to power all non-engine needs (including heating, A/C, and refrigeration), and with a composting toilet and gray water system?
Mike says
In other words, an off-grid, off-septic RV