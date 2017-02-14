Five Easy RVing Safety Tips to Avoid Tragic Endings

0 SHARES 48 VIEWS Share Tweet

You probably don’t know it, but a silent killer lives in your RV. Maybe more than one. If you are not sure how to prevent or recognize potential accidents – of many kinds – while on the road, you’ll want to review these five easy RVing safety tips.

Avoid Disaster with these Easy RVing Safety Tips

Whether you’re a new RVer or an old-timer with many miles under your belt, you’ll benefit from these simple pointers. Read them all and keep your next RV getaway adventure from turning into a disaster.

1. Prevent RV Injuries on the Go

You want to let the good times roll – not the stuff inside your RV. Remember you’re still riding in a moving vehicle. This means all your stuff must stowed away and ready for the ride. Before your wheels start turning, determine which potential RV-related injuries are lurking everywhere from your cabinets to your dashboard. Staying safe while riding in a motorhome is important so your loved ones will get to every destination unscathed and ready for adventure.

2. Get Wild with Dry Camping Safety Tips

Many RVers let boondocking safety worries prevent them from making the most of their home on wheels. It’s a shame as cheap and free dry camping on public lands doesn’t put you at any more risk of crime than when you’re in a sticks-and-bricks home. In fact, you’re even more at risk in a fixed location.

“A RV is much less appealing to a thief than a permanent residence, it is less likely to have the same amount of removable appliances, jewelry or fixtures that can easily be converted to cash,” says RV Life expert Dave Hegelson in a blog on Boondocking 101 – Safety. Review his tips and gain the confidence to try a fun and inexpensive dry camping lifestyle.

3. Don’t Get Your RV Stuck in Sand and Mud

Taking your RV off-road to dry camp can be exciting in many ways. Don’t get your RV stuck in the muck. Find out the best ways to get RVs out of sand, mud or other stubborn soft surfaces. Along the way you will be shocked to learn that extending your leveling jacks can make the problem of being stuck even worse. More importantly, most RV roadside hazard plans won’t extract you from the sinking earth if your RV wheels get stuck on a private road.

4. Teach Kids About Campground Dangers

If you go RVing with kids, reminding them about campground safety tips is a must. Relaxation is the goal of any getaway but discussing personal protection with little ones never takes a break. Learn how to discuss campground hazards for kids to keep them safe. Everything from moving RVs and distracted drivers to even the possibility of encountering “unwanted persons” are all real dangers to address before you turn the key.

5. Keep the Carbon Monoxide Killer Away

You can’t touch, taste, feel or even smell it. But carbon monoxide poisoning in your RV can slowly kill you and your loved ones before you know what happened. Carbon monoxide poisoning takes more than 500 lives every year in the U.S. (from 200-2009) but these deaths are often totally preventable. Find out why you have the power to avoid a carbon monoxide poisoning tragedy. Protect yourself from this silent killer by practicing common sense tactics. Everything from knowing how to position your generator exhaust pipe to regular maintenance of your fuel-burning RV appliances can save a life.

Life is full of mishaps and unfortunately you can’t avoid them all. Follow these RVing safety tips and the odds of something happening decrease with every turn of the wheel.