The Ins and Outs of RVing Super Bowl 2017

40 SHARES 751 VIEWS Share Tweet

Nobody can predict which football team will grab the Lombardi trophy in Houston on February 5, 2017. However, one thing is guaranteed: people are clamoring to go RVing at Super Bowl 2017. Here’s what you need to know about attending Houston’s third Super Bowl party.

Essentials About RVing Super Bowl 2017

If you don’t have a Super Bowl ticket you can still enjoy Superbowl 2017 parties in Houston. City officials are throwing a week-long party called Super Bowl LIVE. The festivities kick off January 28 in downtown Houston’s Discovery Green and continue through game day. The best part is that it doesn’t cost a dime to party like a rock star for the Super Bowl. The event is free and open to the public. Over 1 million people will enjoy food, music and entertainment at Super Bowl LIVE.

If you scored a coveted Super Bowl 2017 ticket, you can definitely bring your RV on game day. After all, RV Tailgating is a blast. The Houston Texans and NRG Stadium officials actually encourage tailgating with autos and RVs. The party begins four hours prior to kickoff. But you’ll need to prepare early to follow the strict set of Super Bowl RV tailgating rules including:

RVs, buses, and oversized vehicles will need to pre-purchase a minimum of two parking spots and need to park in the designated RV areas in each lot.

You must buy a “parking hand tag” ahead of game day.

Parking is first-come, first-served for the first hour. You can’t save spots so arrive with your friends. When the 60 minutes is up, parking attendants assign RV spots.

You can set out lawn chairs but you can’t stand on your RV roof.

Generators are acceptable. But if yours it too noisy or emits heavy exhaust, staff will ask you to shut it off. This is also when solar power systems come into play.

Finally, pets must stay home if they are not an official service animal.

Where to Go RV Camping for Super Bowl 2017

It’s been 13 years since the Super Bowl was hosted in Houston and RV parks near NRG Stadium are prepping for campers. If RVing Super Bowl 2017 is on your agenda, get ready to make your reservations in December. RV parks in Houston and near NRG Stadium fill up very quickly.

According to Nancy Blood of South Main RV Park (which is just one mile from NRG Stadium), “Reservations are only available by telephone, they are not available online. We will not start taking reservations until late December, and we already have a call-back list for nearly 30 rigs, which will have first refusal.”

If luck is on your side and you get in, staying at South Main RV Park for Super Bowl 2017 costs a mere $249 a night – much less than what Superbowl ticket holders will pay for nearby hotels. South Main RV Park only takes rigs under 40 feet. If yours is larger, you’ll need to look further away.

RVers who can’t get a spot at South Main RV Park have other nearby choices including:

Lakeview RV Resort, which is about four miles from the Super Bowl playoff.

which is about four miles from the Super Bowl playoff. Advanced RV Resort, a newly expanded park about nine miles away from the game.

a newly expanded park about nine miles away from the game. All-Star RV Resort, nearly 15 miles from the action.

If you’re not a football fan but will be snowbird RVing in Texas in late January and early February, consider going around Houston. The city’s notorious traffic jams promise to get even worse until one team takes the trophy February 5th.