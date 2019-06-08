Stay & Play At Sage Hills Golf Resort In Washington

0 SHARES 25 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The town of Warden is home to one of the hidden gems in Eastern Washington. Located about 15 miles south of Interstate 90 near Moses Lake, Warden is where you will find that hidden gem also known as Sage Hills Golf Club & RV Resort.

This well-maintained park offers 42 sites, many of which are pull-throughs. Other amenities include full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, a heated pool, laundry facilities, and ice and propane are available. The on-site restaurant is appropriately named the 19th Hole Bar & Grill.

Sage Hills Golf Course originally opened in the 1960s as a private course. It has been open to the public for more than two decades. The par 71, 18-hole course stretches to 6,591 yards and offers a wide variety of land features including very nice greens.

Set amidst sand and sagebrush, the course is an oasis of lush fairways flanked by mature growth trees. This championship course offers four sets of tees and a well-stocked pro shop. Power and pull carts are available, as are rental clubs. Sage Hills also offers putting and chipping greens.

After its construction 70 years ago, O’Sullivan Dam created nearby Potholes Reservoir. This popular reservoir is also home to Potholes State Park, just 15 miles from Sage Hills. This is a magnet for water sports activities including boating, fishing, and more.

Potholes State Park is a 773-acre campground with 6,000 feet of freshwater shoreline on Potholes Reservoir, which is also known as O’Sullivan Reservoir. Potholes Reservoir is often confused with the Pothole Lakes, which are a 40-minute drive from the park. The Columbia Wildlife Refuge two miles east of the park is a favorite for wildlife viewing and birdwatching.

On your next drive across the state of Washington, consider a stop in Warden and Sage Hills Golf and RV Resort. To learn more, visit their website here and check out their reviews on CampgroundReviews.com.