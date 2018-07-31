Stay At This New Campground On The Maine Coast

0 SHARES 58 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sandy Pines Campground is an all-new retreat for RVers and campers on the southern Maine coast. The campground first opened last year in June 2017 after the new owners invested over $5 million in renovating the property.

They have a quiet seaside location in Kennebunkport, Maine, tucked away in beach forest and bordered by salt marsh. The beach is only about a mile walk away and the town’s many shops and restaurants are about a ten-minute drive.

Sandy Pines offers 320 spacious campsites for RVers and tent campers, as well as 16 Glamp Tents, their new Camp Carriages (cottages-on-wheels with king-size beds and mini-fridges), and new “Hideaway Hut” wooden A-frames with queen-size beds.

“Our goal for Sandy Pines is to be a destination where campers of all levels can immerse themselves in Maine’s natural beauty in an environment that fosters memories & connection as well as offers thoughtful amenities,” said owner Debra Lennon. “We received a great response to the creativity and uniqueness of the Glamp Tents that debuted last year. For our second season, we hope to build on the interest in unexpected camping accommodations with the introduction of our new Camp Carriages and Hideaway Huts.”

The RV sites are newly graveled and each have their own picnic table and fire ring. The Choice sites include pull-thrus and back-ins with full hookups and some with cable, while the Classic sites have 30-amp electricity and water only. The electric, water, and cable hookups are all brand new.

Their rustic Grand Lodge houses a General Store and Snack Bar and is also where you can check-in and find their community events and activities. The on-site store is stocked with various items like groceries, beverages (including beer and wine), and camping supplies like propane and firewood.

The Snack Bar serves breakfast sandwiches, hot coffee, grilled burgers, and ice cream. Put in your order ahead of time and they can also make you a freshly steamed, authentic Maine lobster dinner.

Go for a dip in their heated saltwater pool or walk/bike to Goose Rocks Beach only about a mile away. Unlike most of Maine’s rocky coast, the long wide beach has soft white sand and mellow waves.

Kennebunkport has a charming downtown with lots of local shops and restaurants. Head over to Dock Square and browse the boutiques, galleries, and specialty shops selling items like homemade fudge, books, jewelry, clothing, and antiques.

Take a hiking trail nearby to immerse yourself in nature at Wells Reserve or the Eastern Trail. The campground also has bikes, kayaks, and paddleboard rentals in addition to a kayak launching point.

From mid-July through August, Sandy Pines Campground is offering weekly events that are fun for campers of all ages. This summer, they are offering #TBT Movie Nights on Thursdays, where they will be playing family-friendly classic films—on Saturdays, there will be a Burger Bash and live music by the pool—and Sundae Fun-day on Sundays, where they will host BINGO and ice cream socials.

In addition, they will be hosting the “Great Maine Camp Out” in celebration of Fall Equinox on September 22, 2018. RVers and campers of all ages are invited to stay the night, take an astronomy class, learn techniques for campfire cooking, listen to fireside storytelling by local authors and more.

Amenities at a glance:

A heated saltwater pool

Sparkling clean, newly remodeled bathhouses

Lawn games: Corn hole, ladder ball, volleyball, and badminton

Paddleboards and kayaks for rent

Kayak launching point

Bikes for rent

Laundry facilities

Kids’ Kamp with a playground and kids games

Full hookup RV sites

A great location minutes from the beach and local attractions

Unique glamping accommodations

Park model RVs available

Family-friendly events and activities

Pet-friendly

They are open seasonally through Sunday, October 7, 2018. For reservations and more information, visit their website at SandyPinesCamping.com. You can also see what RVers are saying about the campground on RV Park Reviews.

See also: